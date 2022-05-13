With NATO entry, Sweden and Finland could become targets, says Russia’s UN representative | World

Russia’s UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday that Sweden and Finland could become targets for action if they join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“They know that the moment they become members of NATO, it will provoke certain mirror steps by Russia, which usually affect the member countries of the alliance,” said the ambassador.

In an interview with the British website Unherd, Polyansky said that if they receive military units from the military alliance, the Nordic nations would become a target for Russian attacks.

“If NATO units are deployed there, these territories will become targets for attack, just as Russian territories will become targets for attacks by NATO countries,” Polyansky said.

Traditionally neutral countries Sweden and Finland have moved closer to the Western military alliance after the Russian army invaded Ukraine.

The head of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, commented on a possible integration and said that, if they wanted to, the entry would be quick.