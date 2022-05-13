Woman buys bust at thrift store and discovers it’s a 2,000-year-old piece













Art collector Laura Young, from Texas (USA), had a surprise after buying a decorative piece for her home.

In 2018, the American acquired a bust at a thrift store for US$ 35 – which is equivalent to R$ 180 at the current price – and took the object away from the car’s seat belt. The information is from the Good News Network website.

Upon arriving home, Laura noticed that the piece looked very old and worn and decided to contact art history experts at the University of Texas at Austin and two auction houses.

The answer took a few years, but scholars came to the conclusion that it was a lost Roman bust, carved more than two thousand years ago.

The piece was made between the end of the 1st century BC and the beginning of the 1st century AD, and in the 19th century it belonged to the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria.

The marble sculpture was cataloged at the Pompejanum museum in the city of Aschaffenburg, Germany, and one of the hypotheses is that it ended up in Texas when the city was bombed and looted by soldiers during World War II.

Experts are not sure who the bust depicts, but one possibility is that it is one of the sons of Roman general Pompey the Great.

After three and a half years of living with the artifact in her living room, Laura made a deal to return the piece to the Germans. Today, the bust is on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art, a city near Austin, and is expected to return to Germany in 2023.





















