Woman buys bust at thrift store for R$180 and discovers it’s a 2,000-year-old Roman piece

Priceless Roman bust was carved two thousand years ago, between the late 1st century BC and early 1st century AD Photo: Instagram/@templeofvintage

the art collector Laura Youngof Texas (USA), had a surprise after buying a decorative piece for his home. In 2018, the American acquired a bust at a thrift store for US$ 35 – which is equivalent to R$ 180 at the current price – and took the object away from the car’s seat belt. The information is from the website Good News Network.

Upon arriving home, Laura noticed that the piece looked very old and worn and decided to contact specialists in the history of art from University of Texas, in Austin, and with two auction houses. The answer took a few years, but scholars came to the conclusion that it was a lost roman bustcarved over two thousand years ago.

The piece was made between the end of the 1st century BC and the beginning of the 1st century AD, and in the 19th century it belonged to the collection of the King Ludwig I of Bavaria. The marble sculpture was cataloged in the museum Pompejanumin the city of Aschaffenburgat Germanyand one of the hypotheses is that it ended up in Texas when the city was bombed and looted by soldiers during the 2nd World War.

Experts are not sure who the bust depicts, but one possibility is that it is one of the Roman general’s sons. Pompey the Great.

After three and a half years of living with the artifact in her living room, Laura made a deal to return the piece to the Germans. Today, the bust is exposed in the San Antonio Museum of Arta city near Austin, and is expected to return to Germany in 2023.