Woman kills her three children for thinking they were ‘possessed’ | World

Reproduction: Facebook Woman has been identified as Angela Flores

A woman accused of killing her three young children inside her home in Los Angeles, California, said she committed the crime because she believed they were possessed by demons, the portal found. eyewitness news

. Angela Flores, as the 38-year-old murderer was identified, was arrested after the children were found dead inside her home on Sunday (8). She remains in prison on $6 million bond.

According to authorities, the mother admitted to killing them with the help of her other son, a 16-year-old boy. The teenager, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on a murder charge. The woman is being held criminally responsible for the three deaths.

“We all grieve for these children,” said prosecutor George Gascón. “The loss of their young lives is a tragedy that has affected our entire community. My prosecutors are working to hold those responsible for their deaths accountable.”

On Saturday night, when the crime took place, neighbors said they called the police after Angela sat on the front porch for several hours, acting strangely. She would have started screaming for the Bible.

“Then she said, ‘You know, you know, I killed my children.'” Blanca Hernandez, a neighbor, said. “But [os policiais] they thought she was crazy. The police thought she was crazy.”

The children suffered signs of trauma, but the investigation is still ongoing and, so far, it has not been possible to determine the exact cause of death. A coroner for the Los Angeles convict identified the victims as 8-year-old Nathan Yanez, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 12-year-old Natalie Flores.

