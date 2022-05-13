World Fibromyalgia Day: how the disease can affect mental health – Acorda Cidade

Published on 05/12/2022 09:03.

In addition to suffering from pain, about 50% of patients diagnosed with fibromyalgia have symptoms of depression.

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

In Brazil, it is estimated that 4.8 million people have fibromyalgia, but only 2.5% of this total receive adequate treatment. the disease, which is characterized by chronic, generalized muscle pain (lasts for more than three months), but which does not show evidence of inflammation at the sites of pain. It is accompanied by typical symptoms such as unrefreshing sleep and tiredness. There may also be mood disorders like anxiety and depression.

Given this situation, where in addition to the physical, mental health is also affected, psychology plays a key role in the treatment of fibromyalgia. Psychologist Áquila Thalita, who is coordinator of the psychology course at Estácio Feira de Santana, highlights that the psychological follow-up of patients diagnosed with fibromyalgia is essential for the maintenance of mental health, so that there are minimum favorable conditions to guarantee quality of life. of that patient.

Photo: Disclosure

“Pain depresses, limits, causes very ambivalent feelings and this can lead to this more favorable condition for the emergence of a depressive state, even because people feel very limited and frustrated in the face of their own diagnostic condition and this undoubtedly affects the patient’s quality of life. We need to remember that there is no way to talk about health without talking about mental health”, he highlighted.

The psychologist reminds us that we are social beings and that from the moment that constant fatigue takes the patient away from social activities and leads him to isolation, this can affect, in general, the view of health in a generalized way. She highlights that being in social environments is important so that people can live in a healthy way mentally and that psychological care is a way to find ways for this patient not to isolate himself, further affecting mental health.

“Introspection, affective blunting, psychologically affects the patient diagnosed with fibromyalgia. Psychological follow-up is needed to see what strategies and possibilities this subject can take advantage of to provide this condition of provoking the maintenance of these activities and social relationships. From the moment that isolation affects the subject diagnosed with fibromyalgia, due to this condition inherent to the disease itself, which is fatigue and constant pain, we will see issues related to this affective blunting that, in a way, can be protection factor developed by the subject himself to try to protect himself from something that he can identify as a threat”, explained the coordinator.

Women are most affected

Data from the Brazilian Society of Fibromyalgia, inform that of every 10 patients with fibromyalgia, 7 to 9 are women. The coordinator of the psychology course at Estácio notes that many health issues affect women more and emphasizes that it is necessary to carry out a cut-off analysis, in view of the entire culture that women live and the way they are treated.

“Fibromyalgia cannot be analyzed only by its biological character, but by its psychosomatic one. Perhaps it is not by chance that most of the cases registered are in women, due to all the predisposition, social judgment, difficulty in accessing the rights that women have. This, historically, can have an intimate relationship,” she assesses.

As it is a disease that apparently does not have something to point out biologically so clearly, but that shows a much more intense psychological fragility, psychologist Áquila Thalita also highlights the importance of understanding and welcoming people who face this diagnosis, without judgment.

“It is important to seek to know more about the disease, not only from a biological point of view, but from a psychological point of view. Trying to understand how fibromyalgia affects the relationship with the other, how it affects the quality of life, and then embrace it, without judging the symptomatic conditions of this disease, which is often mistakenly seen as nonsense”, he highlighted.

