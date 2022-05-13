Young man suffers from a water allergy, a rare case that happens to one in 200 million people – News

A 15-year-old girl, resident of the city of Tucson, Arizona, in the United States, lives in a completely different way from the vast majority of the inhabitants of the planet. While for us water is extremely necessary, for her it causes extreme discomfort.

In an interview with the British newspaper Daily Mail, Abigail Beck said that she is allergic to water and that she has to avoid showering, for example, because the liquid causes rashes on her skin. Even crying or sweating causes burning.

The teenager revealed that the water causes a feeling of “acid”, which means that she has to wash herself once every two days.

Also, the girl hasn’t had a glass of water in over a year because it makes her throw up. As a form of hydration, she opts for energy drinks or pomegranate juice, which contain less water.

The disease she suffers from is aquagenic urticaria, a rare condition that is estimated to affect one in 200 million people worldwide.

It was first described in 1964, and about 100 cases of the disease had been published in the medical literature by 2011, according to an article in the Annals of Dermatology.

Aquagenic urticaria “is a rare form of physical urticaria in which contact with water, regardless of its temperature and source, causes hives. sweating, heat or emotional stress. Lesions are mainly located in the upper part of the body (neck, trunk, shoulders, arms and back)”, describe the authors of the article.

They address two other cases of the disease, such as that of a 19-year-old. “He had a three-year history of small papules that affected his shoulders, arms, torso, abdomen and back when bathing or showering. These symptoms appeared within 10 to 20 minutes after contact with water and provoked itching. [coceira] intense. Each episode lasted 20 to 40 minutes and resolved spontaneously.”

Doctors prescribed fexofenadine, an antihistamine. “After two weeks, no lesions developed in contact with the water”, noted the doctors, noting that the dose of the drug could be reduced and that the patient also started to take it every other day.

In Abigail’s case, doctors recommended rehydration pills, in addition to considering the use of intravenous fluids as a way to make up for her low fluid intake. Other treatments include ultraviolet radiation, steroids, specific creams and baking soda baths.

The young woman told the British newspaper that she even postponed going to the doctor for fear of thinking she was “crazy”.

“It took a long time to be diagnosed. She [doença] progressed slowly and started to get worse over time. When it rained, it hurt a lot, it felt like acid. I thought it was normal, so I asked my mom if the rain felt acidic to her when it rained, and she said no.”

The few times she is able to drink water, the teenager has to take antihistamines and steroids to avoid an allergic reaction.

For her, the water became something traumatic. “I have no idea what could happen, which is scary for me. I never feel like drinking water, I don’t want to drink it, it tastes bad for me.”