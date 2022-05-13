Zelensky says he’s prepared to talk to Putin | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his offer to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine should be the starting point for any discussions.

“As president, I am ready to speak with Putin, but only with him. Without any of his intermediaries. And in the context of dialogue, not ultimatums,” he told Italian television RAI 1 in an interview aired in Ukraine on Friday.

Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29. Russia’s top negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, was quoted by the Interfax news agency on Monday as saying that peace talks were being held remotely.

Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by phone on Friday that progress in negotiations on an end to the conflict was “essentially blocked by Kiev”, the Kremlin said. Kiev blames Moscow for lack of progress.

In his most thorough public comments for weeks on prospects for peace talks, Zelensky said Ukraine would not compromise its territorial integrity.

He dismissed suggestions – which he blamed on Paris – that Ukraine should make concessions to secure a peace deal that would allow Putin a safe exit.