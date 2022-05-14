2021 fiscal year was the company’s most profitable

While many fans are asking Konami to revive the house’s main franchises, such as Silent Hill, Metal Gear and Castlevania, the publisher doesn’t seem to be needing it. In its most recent financial report, the Japanese giant reported that it had its most profitable fiscal year in history — largely because of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

According to the report, recorded revenue was US$2.3 billion, an increase of 9.9% compared to last year. Commercial profit increased 25.2% to $626 million, while operating profit more than doubled to $580.1 million.

The main driver for these record numbers was Konami’s digital entertainment sector, with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The free game has over 30 million downloads on PC, mobile and consoles.

Looking ahead, the publisher expects another record year, predicting a 6.8% increase in total revenues to about $2.5 billion. The forecast for commercial profit reaches US$ 632 million, something that represents a growth of 0.9%.

Finally, it is worth pointing out that Konami did not have eFootball 2022 numbers to share, as the game free to play had a rather troubled debut last year.

Konami plans to change its name to celebrate its 50th anniversary

To celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022, the company’s board of directors intends to change the name to “Konami Group Corporation” — but only if investors accept it. Know more!