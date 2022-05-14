7 foods that help slow aging and prevent wrinkles

Next, find out which ingredients help your skin look more youthful.

Have one good nutrition It is essential for the body to be able to perform all its functions with health. What you consume throughout the day directly affects factors such as mood, sleep, energy, bowel function, mood and, of course, the appearance of your skin.

Today, we are going to talk about some foods that have substances capable of slowing down our natural aging process.

Combined with a balanced diet, exercise, and other good lifestyle habits, these products can help you look younger and healthier. See what they are:

Tomato: Rich in a substance called lycopene, tomato is a source of antioxidants, which slow down the action of free radicals and prevent premature aging. To improve, it is a source of vitamin C, which is also good for skin health; Linseed: Flaxseeds are a great source of omega-3 and fiber. This makes you have healthier and firmer skin. The ideal is to consume flaxseed in the form of flour and, whenever possible, grind the seeds at the time of use; Eggs: Eggs are rich in protein and also in the amino acids lysine, proline and glycine. This all helps your body to produce collagen and your skin to have more vigor and health; Carrot: Carrot is another important ingredient. A source of beta-carotene, it helps prevent premature aging caused by exposure to sunlight; Olive oil: This oil is a great source of vitamins A and E, essential for skin health. To improve, it is also a source of monounsaturated fats, which guarantee hydration and freshness; Oat: Inserting oats into your diet is a great idea. This cereal is a great source of silicon, a substance that interferes with the production of elastin and collagen, making the skin more beautiful; green vegetables: Broccoli, spinach and kale are sources of vitamin C, coenzyme Q10 and carotenoids. These substances are necessary for skin cells to reproduce healthily.

Did you see how eating well is important? To have a diet designed for you and your lifestyle, consult a good nutritionist. It is also important to make an appointment with a dermatologist to check how healthy your skin is.