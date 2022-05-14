80% of Brazilian men have never had therapy, says survey GQ – GQ

+



Man takes little care of his own mental health (Photo: Pexels/Reproduction)

An unprecedented survey carried out by Instituto Ideia at the request of GQ Brazil – complete in the magazine’s May issue – showed that Brazilian men are not adept at therapy, even though they suffer from anxiety, stress and depression.

Only 16% of respondents answered “Yes” to the question about attending analysis sessions with healthcare professionals. Already 80% said they do not take care of mental health, of these, 65% do not, but could do. Only 5% chose “I prefer not to answer”.

The age group that stands out among Brazilian men who regularly attend therapy is that of men between 25 and 34 years old, who represent 21%. The lowest is for men aged 45 and over, who are only 13%.

know more

While men are not fans of therapy, they do deal with mental health issues. Depression, anxiety and panic disorder were topics used by researchers who asked “What symptoms have you had?”.

Respondents could answer “Yes”, “No” and “I prefer not to answer”. According to the survey, 83% of Brazilian men said they had already felt stress and 74% had already dealt with symptoms of anxiety.

Depression is not the most recurrent, only 34% answered that yes, they have already felt depressive symptoms, but even so, it is a warning that it is necessary to increase awareness of male mental health.

Mental Health Survey (Photo: GQ Brasil)

Mental Health Survey (Photo: GQ Brasil)

about the search

The survey was carried out by Instituto Ideia between April 5 and 11, 2022. The survey was carried out by sampling – that is, a sample that reflects the set of Brazilians, according to the 2010 Census and the National Survey by Sample of Households (PNAD) of 2021.

The estimated confidence interval is 95% and the maximum margin of error estimated for the total sample is approximately 2.85 percentage points more or less than the results found in the total sample.

The distribution of respondents follows the information from the Census and the PNAD. Of the total number of respondents, 44% live in the Southeast, 27% in the Northeast, 14% in the South, 8% in the North and 8% in the Midwest.

The results are in May issue of GQ Brasilwhich is now available on newsstands, on the Globo+ app and on our virtual store.