Alan Wake will win a series produced by The Walking Dead channel

Alan Wakepopular series games gives remedywill win a series produced by AMCthe same broadcaster The Walking Dead and breaking bad. The production was announced this Thursday (12) by Sam LakeCreative Director at Remedy, on video to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the first game’s release – see above.

“AMC, the wonderful house of absolutely brilliant TV shows, has bought the rights to Alan Wake,” Lake announced. “We are collaborating to make a TV series happen. There’s nothing else to share at the moment, but we’ll certainly let you know when there’s anything to announce.”.

Alan Wake follows a thriller writer who seeks to unravel the mystery of his wife’s disappearance.

