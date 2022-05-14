AMD Zen4 can see up to 24% improvement in instructions per cycle compared to AMD Zen3

This has to be the biggest increase between Ryzen generations

AMD has been significantly improving every new generation of Ryzen CPUs. And according to information from sources on the Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID) channel, a well-known leaker, with the arrival of the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 “Raphael”, the performance jump will be the biggest of all. Up to 24% performance increase in IPC is expected compared to the current Zen 3 architecture.

The channel says that the instruction-per-cycle (IPC) performance of Zen 4 CPUs should be the highest ever with the 24% increase. Even bigger than the difference between Zen 3 and Zen2, which reached around 19%. With higher IPC and clocks, the single thread performance would increase by 28-37%.

Previous rumors, although recent, pointed to clocks of 5.2 GHz on 8-core and 16-thread CPUs of the “Raphael” generation, which would be an increase of about 10% compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X, a processor with the same core configuration and threads. The new unofficial information coming from the MLID channel points to a increase of up to 14%.

Regarding the performance boost with multiple cores, which obviously should happen, no details were specified by the channel.

MLID channel suggestions on performance boost with Zen 4

5-24% IPC increase (over Zen 3)

8-14% clock boost (over Zen 3)

28-37% single thread performance increase (over Zen 3)

Multi-threaded performance boost (over Zen 3)

1 MB L2 / 4 MB L3 per core (vs 512 KB / 4 MB L3 per Zen 3 core)

PCIe 5.0 support (with more lanes)

DDR5/LPDDR5 memory support (DDR5-5200+)

The channel also comments on the status of the new mainstream and server CPUs, as well as their estimated release dates. The seventh generation of AMD Ryzen “Raphael” processors are still planned for the second half of this year. The engineering specimens are being tested and production of the final product should begin soon.

AMD EPYC Genoa 7004 CPUs are planned for the last quarter of this year, now going through the testing period. For the first half of next year, Ryzen 7000 Dragon Range, Ryzen 7000 Phoenix and Threadripper 7000 Storm Peak are expected.

