





American has a water allergy and can’t cry or shower Photo: Reproduction/Daily Mail

A 15-year-old girl from Tucson, Arizona is allergic to water and says she can’t cry or shower regularly because of painful rashes on her skin.

In an interview with the British newspaper Daily Mail, Abigail Beck says that she was only diagnosed with this allergy last month, after three years of her symptoms. “It’s really frustrating. People ask me to explain how it works, but I can’t explain why it happens, because nobody knows or understands,” she told the outlet.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the teenager’s condition is extremely rare, estimated in one to 200 million people, and causes hives to form when the skin comes in contact with water.

Abigail even reports that when it rains or she takes a shower it feels like ‘acid’, which makes her wash only once every two days. Also, she says she hasn’t had a glass of water in over a year because it makes her throw up. Instead, she prefers energy drinks or pomegranate juice, which have a lower water content.

Because of his condition, doctors have prescribed rehydration pills and are considering giving him regular IVs to get more fluids in the future if his situation doesn’t improve.

first symptoms

Abigail had the worst allergy symptoms for the first time in 2019, at age 13, when puberty began. Although fewer than 100 cases have been reported, the condition typically occurs during this period of development.

According to the British newspaper, the condition is believed to be due to a substance in the water that triggers an immune response. Most cases occur randomly, with no family history of the disease. Due to the rarity of this allergy, little is known about how best to treat it.

Therapies typically include antihistamines, UV light treatments, steroids, creams that act as a barrier, and baking soda baths. Abigail told the outlet that she only worked up the courage this year to go to the doctor and that it took a long time to be diagnosed.

The young woman reported that because of what she felt, she initially thought there was something wrong with the water at home or that she might be having a reaction to the body cream. But over time the symptoms got worse and she realized that other people didn’t suffer the way she did.

The teenager now claims the condition has hampered her in many parts of her life, interrupting her ability to shower, exercise and even cry.

“My own tears cause a reaction where my face turns red and burns a lot. I cry like a normal person and it hurts. Tears are one of the worst parts of this, because when you cry, your tears shouldn’t burn your skin. I vomit if I drink water, my chest hurts a lot and my heart starts beating really fast.”

Abigail can only drink a small amount of water at a time and takes antihistamines and steroids to fight the reactions. For her, the scariest part of the disease is the lack of information, as the condition is so rare. The young woman says that she decided to talk about the condition to give it more voice.

“When I tell people I’m allergic to water, they think it’s absolutely ridiculous and many are shocked by it. People always say that our bodies are made of water,” she said.