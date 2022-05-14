Baby formulas are ‘disappearing’ from US markets; understand scarcity and supply plan | Economy

Fathers and mothers in the United States are concerned about the nutrition of their babies. They complain about the disappearance of infant formula from supermarket shelves and convenience stores. To calm nervous daddies, even President Joe Biden went down in the dumps to help solve the product shortage.

The trigger for the lack of product supply was in February. On the 17th of that month, the nation’s largest infant formula maker, Abbott Nutrition, began a voluntary recall of many lines following concerns about bacterial contamination at the plant’s facilities in Michigan.

Four babies fell ill and two died, and the factory has remained closed ever since. The recall of Abbott formulas took the products out of the market and the factory closure prevented them from replenishing inventories.

This change impacted the entire formula sales chain. For example, businesses began to limit the quantities that customers can buy and doctors advised families to look for food banks.

According to data provider Datasembly, the shortage rate for infant milk powder reached 43% at the end of last week, reported Agence France Presse. But, according to the agency, production was already scarce even before the contamination, caused by problems in the supply chain and the lack of manpower.

To get around the shortage, parents began to “barter” the product. In small communities, they exchange or sell their surplus to those who cannot provide for their children.

Biden seeks import partnership

The shortage of the product affected low-income families the mostwho received the formula as beneficiaries of a federal program, and those who needed special formulas, since Abbott Nutrition was the main manufacturer of them.

“These 20 special formulas are used by about 5,000 babies, as well as some older children and adults with rare metabolic disorders, and Abbott Nutrition is the sole supplier of some of them,” the White House said.

This Thursday (12), President Biden met with manufacturers and large retailers to try to increase production and sales in the country.