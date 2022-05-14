Benefits of oregano tea: learn more about this increasingly popular drink among those seeking health and well-being

Novo Hamburgo, May 13, 2022, by Jones Backes – The oregano tea benefits are unknown to most people. After all, although it is very popular among Brazilians, the use of this herb occurs, above all, as a seasoning in savory dishes. So, follow today’s article and discover the main advantages of using tea and how to prepare it.

Before we get to the point, that is, the oregano tea benefits, it is worth highlighting the ways of using this herb. This is because, in addition to the consumption of dried leaves (being the most common), it is also possible to find them in the form of oil. So, you don’t have to be stuck with just one way to use it. However, we guarantee that drinking the drink is the best option to absorb all its benefits.

What are the benefits of oregano tea

Therefore, the first thing you should know is that the herb has many essential nutrients for our body. One of them, for example, is the famous vitamin C, which helps to increase the body’s immunity and defenses. That way, the drink in question is a great bet for flu or colds. According to a report by Mariana Borge, on June 14, 2021, published by Portal G1, the main benefits of oregano are:

Improves sinusitis symptoms – the drink has a decongestant and vasodilating action, helping to alleviate the effects of sinusitis and rhinitis. In this case, the most suitable is home steaming;

Reduces menstrual cramps – Thanks to its function anti-inflammatory, the infusion helps relieve pain caused by menstrual cramps;



Help in weight loss – Among the benefits of oregano tea there is also its role in the weight loss process, as the drink causes satiety for longer;

Helps in the treatment of urinary infections – Due to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal action, the herb fights urinary infections and alleviates their effects;

Improves sleep quality – Finally, as unusual as it may be, oregano can also help you sleep better.

In addition, as if all these benefits of oregano tea were not enough, the drink still helps in digestion, improving the functioning of the intestine. Likewise, it can also help lower high cholesterol and maintain heart health.

Learn how to prepare and mixing tips to make your drink even better

So, did you imagine that this tiny herb carried so many benefits? In this sense, now that you know its advantages, Agro News has brought you a delicious preparation tip, so you can make this drink there, at home, and consume it whenever you want. Shall we go learn? For this you will need:

1 tablespoon of oregano;

2 slices of lemon;

1 cup of filtered water;

2 teaspoons of demerara sugar (optional).

The method of preparation is very simple: bring the water to a boil and, when it is bubbling, turn off the heat and add the ingredients. Then cover the container and wait 10 minutes. After that time, strain the drink, sweeten (if you want, of course) and serve yourself! Now, just enjoy the oregano tea benefits. Enjoy!

