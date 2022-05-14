Body of Paraguayan prosecutor murdered in Colombia is repatriated | World

The coffin with the body of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was shot dead during his honeymoon in Colombia, was repatriated this Friday (13).
The body was shipped in the city of Cartagena, Colombia.
The 45-year-old prosecutor was on the island of Barú, near Cartagena, where he had traveled with his wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera. When he was on the beach, two gunmen approached from the sea on a jet-ski and killed him.
Paraguayan prosecutor investigating PCC murder in Colombia
Journalist Óscar Lovera, Aguilera’s colleague at Unicanal, gave details of the crime to W Radio this Friday (13).
“Marcelo got a little bit in the water for the last time,” he came out of the sea as a man approaches, “pulls out the gun that was apparently hidden under his shirt” and “attacks him from the side,” Lovera said.
After shooting him, he fled “covering the escape with shots because there were people who apparently wanted to catch them”, he added.
The local press also reported that the prosecutor was part of an operation called “Ultranza”, against drug trafficking and money laundering.
According to the hotel’s summer report, the attackers also shot a guard, who was unharmed.
The Attorney General of Colombia, Francisco Barbosa, assured that there is a very advanced hypothesis about the motivation: the murder was related to “transnational organized crime”.
“These criminal structures do whatever they have to do to achieve their goals. These are practices that have also been seen in other countries, such as Mexico,” Barbosa said in an interview with Semana magazine.
Police released an image of one of Pecci’s alleged attackers in search of information that would allow his capture. In the photo you can see a thin, dark-skinned man, smiling, wearing a hat and sunglasses.
According to Lovera, this was the man who shot him.
Authorities are offering a reward equivalent to US$488,000 (approximately R$2.5 million) for information leading to the capture of the killers.
Pecci was a prosecutor specializing in organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing.
He got married on April 30th and his wife is pregnant.