Brazilian living in China comments on new lockdown: ‘If you haven’t saved money, you have to make do’

‘I’m not stuck because it’s a communist regime, I’m stuck because the country is dealing with the pandemic this way’, highlighted Tonny Chang in an interview with Pânico

This Friday, the 13th, the program Panic has received Tony Chang, Brazilian who lives in China.



This Friday, the 13th, the program Panic has received Tony ChangBrazilian who lives in China. In an interview, he talked about his daily life in Shanghaiwhere he has been for more than 40 days in lockdown as a preventive measure against new cases of Covid-19. “You can’t go to the market, people are locked up in buildings and condominiums. For food, we are organizing into buying groups. Someone from your community has the contact, they close the batch of rice in several kilos and the purchase is distributed to the people who live in the condominium. It’s having small-scale food deliveries. To get the license to be a delivery person is a big process, few people can do it,” she explained. “It is really difficult, but the government offers every four or five days a kind of basic basket with pasta, oil, rice, vegetables, sometimes meat and chicken. In several places distribution is precarious and people divide sacks of rice into three or five families. It’s been difficult for some.”

According to Chang, the Chinese government does not promote assistance actions for the population living in social isolation. “There is no assistance here. The government is taking these measures to restrict movement, but it’s kind of every man for himself. If you didn’t save the money, didn’t make a nest egg while it was all half open, you have to make do,” she said. The Brazilian also commented on the political history of China and the fight against zoonoses in the country. “You can’t compare the China of 1940 with the China of today. They are two different eras. China is only China as it is today since the 1980s. It began to modernize, big cities began to appear and so did the free market. Zoonoses in Brazil also have mosquito diseases. This happens when there is a lot of concentration of human beings in any environment. You will face certain diseases.”

Tony doesn’t see the confrontation of pandemic in China as a political strategy of the rulers, but the way in which the health authorities considered it best to deal with the coronavirus. “The lockdown measure is how health authorities are dealing with the pandemic. I’m not in prison, I’m not in prison. I’m not stuck because it’s a communist regime, I’m stuck because the country is dealing with the pandemic this way. If it happened in the United States, it would be the same thing. I would be ordered to stay at home, it’s not false imprisonment,” he said. As for the freedom of expression, he claimed to be free to issue opinions in the Asian country. “I’m not saying anything that’s against anything or breaking any laws. I’m saying what I, a foreign citizen in China, am experiencing. What I realize is that people have a very wrong impression of what it’s like to live in China. You say ‘communist regime’ and they think we’re in North Korea. China is very different. In my classes, I have the freedom to say what I want, I don’t have any kind of restriction, from the police coming to get me,” she concluded.

