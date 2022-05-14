Brazilian player goes into coma after contracting bacteria and is in critical condition | Sport



Allef Rodrigues – Reproduction

Published 05/13/2022 1:48 pm

Brazilian striker Allef Rodrigues, who has successfully played for teams in Portugal, is in critical condition in a hospital in the city of Atyrau, in Kazakhstan, a country in Central Asia.

According to information released by FC Atyrau, the team he currently plays, Allef was in the accommodation and was found to be quite dehydrated, after having contracted the Salmonella bacteria (found in spoiled food and which causes food poisoning) after a meal.

Family members, in turn, point out that he is currently in a coma. “When the doctor arrived and saw him in this situation, he quickly took him to the hospital, as he was very dehydrated. When he arrived there, he ended up being hospitalized and now we have been informed that he went into a coma after having an infection in his blood”, a relative told the website. Holy See News.

Faced with the picture, the player will follow a treatment for the next five days, being medicated with “antibiotics so that the bacteria are removed from his body”.

Since July 2021, Allef has played for Atyrau Futbol Kluby. In Portugal, the player has passed through Vitória de Setúbal, Mafra, Real and 1st December. All have already manifested, leaving the desire for rapid improvements. In Brazil, he played for Confiança, in Sergipe, Petrolina, and Santa Cruz.