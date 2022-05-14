CHEAP ANDROID | Motorola Moto G52 is already on offer at Magalu

The Moto G52 is Motorola’s bet to conquer the mid-range cellphone market. It is a smartphone with good settings for those who want to use social networks and watch videos, with a good screen and fast loading, the model is already cheaper taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current promotion.

About the Moto G52

Moto G52 (Image: Motorola/Disclosure)

The Moto G52 arrives to inaugurate Motorola’s launches in the mid-range cellphone segment for 2022. With a competitive price and good configurations for those looking for a smartphone to use social networks and watch videos, it is a good choice for moderate users.

It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 680 processor, which should smoothly run the main social networks and even some more demanding games. In addition, the device comes with a 6.6-inch OLED screen, a good size for those who like to consume content on the internet such as videos on YouTube or TikTok.

Another interesting highlight of the Moto G52 is the battery, with 5,000 mAh. That’s more than enough for a full day of heavy use away from the power outlet. However, if you still need an extra charge, the smartphone supports fast charging up to 30 W with TurboPower technology.

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under the control of the Canaltech. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, the Canaltech maybe receive a commission for the sale.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more

With prices in Brazil increasingly expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the Canaltech Offers team searches incessantly for all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our groups of offers and start saving in the blink of an eye.