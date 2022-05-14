Children who play more than 1 hour a day have a higher IQ

Study was carried out by the University of Amsterdam and published in Scientific Reports

Apparently, all parental complaints are wrong. That’s because a new study shows that kids who spend more hours on online games are able to increase their intelligence. The conclusion is from researchers at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, published in the journal Scientific Reports this week.

According to the research, children who spend an hour a day playing games and, for two years, those who adhered to the practice for the longest time showed an increase of approximately 2.5 points in higher IQ compared to the others.

On the other hand, other habits did not generate positive results. Children who consumed video content on television or online for about 2h30 and used social networks for 30 minutes did not present significant differences in the intelligence index stipulated by the scientists.

The tests took place with 5,374 children – one when they were ages 9 and 10 and then years later when they were 11 and 12. The scientists assessed general cognitive abilities to measure intelligence. Among the tasks charged are reading comprehension and vocabulary, attention, memory and self-control, visuospatial processing – the ability to imagine three-dimensional objects, for example – and learning over a series of trials.

The researchers also asked the children to answer a questionnaire in which they reported the time they normally spent one day a week, and one at the weekend, performing the following activities: watching series or movies; watching videos online; playing video games; sending messages; using social networks and conducting videoconferences.

Those responsible for the study also monitored the genetic differences that could influence the intelligence index and the impacts that could be related to the education and income of the parents. This was possible because the information was available in an extensive database that brings together aspects of the biology, psychology and social context of children and adolescents in more than 21 research sites in the United States.

“Our results support the claim that screen time generally does not impair children’s cognitive abilities, and that playing video games, on the contrary, can contribute to greater intelligence,” says Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience in the Department of Neuroscience at Karolinska Institute. Torkel Klingberg, one of the study’s authors.

Source: The Globe