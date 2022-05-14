City Hall will open more than 500 vaccination points on the ‘D-Day’ of the Campaign Against Influenza and Measles

Manaus City Hall will open 508 immunization points during the ‘D-Day’ of the Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign, which will be held on Saturday, 5/14, from 8 am to 5 pm, in the North, South, East and West zones of the capital. . The mega-action will involve almost 1,500 professionals from the Municipal Health Department (Semsa) and aims to encourage adherence and facilitate public access to vaccines.

The municipal secretary of Health, Djalma Coelho, announced that seven priority groups will be reached on ‘D-Day’. The details were released at a press conference on the morning of this Thursday, 12/5, at the Dr. Deodato de Miranda Leão, at the secretariat’s headquarters, in which the head of Semsa’s Immunization Division, Isabel Hernandes, also participated.

“We have a responsibility to protect the population of Manaus against influenza and measles, and since April 4th we have been bringing vaccines closer to people. The ‘D-Day’ strategy follows one of the SUS (Unified Health System) principles of decentralizing immunization points, and therefore we will have a large number of fixed posts, in addition to mobile posts, which will cover areas with empty assistance in the city and assist the bedridden”, he said.

Djalma Coelho explained that the vaccine will be available at Semsa health units and in several alternative places with a large flow of people, such as churches, supermarkets, malls, bakeries, fairs, cafeterias and pharmacies. He guided the population to choose where to be vaccinated, checking the complete list of vaccination sites on the Semsa website (semsa.manaus.am.gov.br) or on the secretary’s social networks (@semsamanaus on Instagram, and Semsa Manaus on Facebook ).

According to the secretary, the measles vaccine (triple viral vaccine, which also protects against mumps and rubella) can be taken by health workers, both public and private, and children aged 6 months to under 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days).

The target audience for the influenza vaccine (trivalent, effective against three types of virus strains in combination, H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria lineage) includes children aged 6 months to under 5 years; seniors aged 60 years and over; health workers; pregnant women (of any gestational age); puerperal women (up to 45 days after giving birth), teachers (public and private schools) and indigenous people living in villages.

“In the rural area of ​​the capital, the intensification of the campaign is already taking place within the logistical reality of the health teams, who travel through the communities along the rivers and along the roads. The indigenous people included in this phase of the campaign, on the other hand, receive immunizations from the Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI)”, explained the head of Semsa.

The public must present the vaccine card and a photo identification document to receive the immunizer.

The Semsa also advises that teachers and health workers present a badge, work card or paycheck to prove employment in the area. Pregnant and postpartum women must present the prenatal card.

Goal

The goal of the Manaus City Hall is to immunize 90% of an estimated public of 455,143 people against influenza, which are part of the seven priority groups monitored by the Ministry of Health. The measles vaccine aims to reach 95% of the target audience estimated at 216,407 people, 159,789 of whom are children from six months to under 5 years of age, and 56,618 health workers.

“It is important to point out that, in the health units, children who have a delayed vaccine can update their Vaccination Booklet. It will be a great opportunity for the population to receive the vaccine close to home and quickly. I ask you to call your friends, family and neighbors to join in this protection network”, reinforced the secretary.

Djalma recalled that the city of Manaus received from the Ministry of Health 73.79% of the necessary number of doses to meet the seven initial priority groups.

Immunization will be open to the other ten groups after receiving new doses. The groups are those with permanent disabilities; Security and Rescue Forces; Armed forces; truck drivers; urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers (driver and conductor in active duty); port workers; prison system staff; adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures; population deprived of liberty; and people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions).

Measles

Secretary Djalma Coelho warned that the municipality is in a situation of vulnerability due to the low vaccination coverage of children against measles. In 2021, vaccination reached 74.5% of the target audience, while the target is 95%.

“Measles is usually more severe in children under 2 years of age, although it can affect people of any age, and the vaccine is the only tool that protects against severe cases. There can also be vertical transmission of the disease, when the child is infected during pregnancy, with a risk of malformation of the baby”, she explained.

In the 1980s, measles was one of the main causes of infant mortality in the country, a scenario that was reversed due to vaccines. In 2016, Brazil declared itself free of the disease, but in 2019, it confirmed new cases again. Djalma highlighted that Manaus is in an even more delicate scenario because 90% of new confirmed cases of measles occurred in the North region, according to the Ministry of Health.

Text – Victor Cruz / Semsa

