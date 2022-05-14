Cleaning the stove grill: See 2 homemade, efficient and cheap tips that will make your life easier today

Novo Hamburgo, May 13, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – Clean the stove grate It is one of the most dreaded tasks for those who take care of the house. After all, this piece is one of the most dirty during food preparation. However, you don’t have to worry about that anymore, because today we are going to teach you two homemade mixtures that solve this problem without effort. Check out!

First of all, the first tip for clean the stove grate is to do this every week, or whenever it gets dirty. That’s because the longer we take to clean, the more encrusted the dirt will be. That way, the more difficult it will be to remove. In this sense, as they are one of the most affected items, the grids should be cleaned as soon as possible, okay?

Discover 2 great homemade mixtures to clean the stove grill

However, even trying to maintain a care routine, this piece ended up getting very dirty, we have two solutions for that. The first, for example, is for that greasy trivet. The second, in turn, focuses on the most critical cases, when the grease and dirt already form a thick crust. So, check it out below.

White vinegar and water – In this case, make a mixture of 500 milliliters of water with 10 milliliters of white vinegar. Then spray the solution all over the grid, let it sit for a few minutes and remove the dirt with a paper towel. Then repeat the process once more, if you think it’s still greasy, and finish drying with a cloth;

Baking Soda and Vinegar – However, if the situation is a little more “complicated”, use the duplinha that is the housewife’s best friend: vinegar and bicarbonate. Thus, as explained by Joyce Viana, in an article on the Folha Go website, published on September 7, 2021, mix a spoon (tea) of baking soda, two tablespoons of vinegar and 500 milliliters of water. Next, spray the solution on the trivet, wait five minutes and wash with a loofah.

See how simple it is to clean the stove grate? Now, just choose which of the two tips best fits your situation and use it. In addition, if necessary, you can also apply these same recipes to sanitize the surface of the appliance. Soon, not only the trivets, but the whole piece will be clean!

Have some extra homemade tips to make them look like new

And to finish our conversation, how about learning from Agro News how to make the bars always look new? Thus, our first homemade tip is to never use abrasive products and materials to clean. So, avoid steel wool and always use the soft side of the bushing.

Another trick to apply when clean the stove grate is to use lemon juice instead of vinegar. The juice has a degreasing action, removing all the dirt. Finally, if your piece is rusty at some point, soak it in white vinegar and wait a few minutes. Then, finish rubbing the area affected by the rust with the rough part of the bushing.

