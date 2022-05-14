Court upholds expulsion of medical student who assaulted girlfriend

The aggressor’s suspension was determined on December 20 of last year. He even went to court against the decision, but the judge of the District of Belo Horizonte rejected José Flávio’s request.

He appealed once more and, still in December, the judge Aparecida Grossi revoked the expulsion by means of an injunction.

However, last Wednesday (11/5) judges of the 20th Civil Chamber of the TJMG invalidated the preliminary injunction, rejected the appeal presented and affirmed that the expulsion of José Flávio was legitimate.

“The suspension is immediate. He can try to appeal, but it is unlikely (…) We receive (this decision) with relief, because of the fear she had that this extremely violent citizen could use the same physical space as hers. This caused her great panic”, said the victim’s lawyer, Sânzio Baioneta Nogueira.

Gabriela celebrated the expulsion of José Flávio. “I have always trusted that justice would be done, and I hope that we can increasingly create a society that respects and protects all women. I hope this gives hope to those who need it,” she said.