Covid: Saúde summons 10,000 more people for vaccination in Curitiba from Monday (16) | Paraná

From Monday (16) to May 20, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba intends to vaccinate 10,800 people in the new phase of immunization against Covid-19.

Second dose for children aged 5 to 11 years

Booster doses for immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older

First-dose recaps, second-dose recaps, and additional booster shots for previously summoned people who did not attend

Fourth dose for people over 60 years old who have reached the minimum interval of 120 days after application of the third dose

Vaccination takes place from 8 am to 5 pm and locations can be consulted on the website Immunize Now.

Those summoned to receive the third and second anti-covid doses and the public of the recap are attended in nine specific health units.

Children up to 11 years old can also be immunized against Covid-19 in the Mother Curitiba Health Unitin the San Francisco neighborhood.

On the other hand, the elderly previously summoned to simultaneously receive the flu vaccine and fourth anti-covid dose are treated in 97 health units.

schedule of week between May 16 to 20:

Repechage of children aged 5 to 11 years with or without comorbidities

2nd dose (children aged 5 to 11 years)

For those who received Pfizer:

Monday (5/16): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/21

Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/22

Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/23

Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/24

Friday (5/20): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/25

For those who received Coronavac:

Monday (5/16): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/18

Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/19

Wednesday (18/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 20/4

Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/21

Friday (20/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 22/4

Repechage for people aged 12 and over;

Repechage for people who missed the application date;

For those who received Pfizer:

Monday (5/16): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/25

Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/26

Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/27

Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/28

Friday (20/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 29/4

For those who received Coronavac:

Monday (5/16): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/18

Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/19

Wednesday (18/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 20/4

Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/21

Friday (20/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 22/4

For those who received Astrazeneca

Monday (16/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 18/4

Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/19

Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/20

Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/21

Friday (20/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 22/4

Janssen single dose booster dose (persons 18 years and over)

Monday (5/16): Single dose vaccinated until 3/21

Tuesday (5/17): Single dose vaccinated by 3/22

Wednesday (5/18): Single dose vaccinated until 3/23

Thursday (5/19): Single dose vaccinated until 3/24

Friday (5/20): Single dose vaccinated by 3/25

Booster dose (third dose)

Persons aged 18 and over:

Monday (16/5): vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 16/1.

Tuesday (17/5): vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 17/1

Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 1/18

Thursday (19/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 19/1

Friday (20/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 20/1

Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older

Monday (5/16): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/21

Tuesday (5/17): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/22

Wednesday (5/18): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/23

Thursday (5/19): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/24

Friday (5/20): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/25

Second booster (fourth dose)

Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older

Monday (5/16): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/16

Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/17

Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/18

Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/19

Friday (20/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 20/1

People aged 60 and over

Monday (5/16): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/16

Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/17

Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/18

Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/19

Friday (20/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 20/1