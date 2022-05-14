Covid: Saúde summons 10,000 more people for vaccination in Curitiba from Monday (16) | Paraná

From Monday (16) to May 20, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba intends to vaccinate 10,800 people in the new phase of immunization against Covid-19.
- Second dose for children aged 5 to 11 years
- Booster doses for immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older
- First-dose recaps, second-dose recaps, and additional booster shots for previously summoned people who did not attend
- Fourth dose for people over 60 years old who have reached the minimum interval of 120 days after application of the third dose
Vaccination takes place from 8 am to 5 pm and locations can be consulted on the website Immunize Now.
Those summoned to receive the third and second anti-covid doses and the public of the recap are attended in nine specific health units.
Children up to 11 years old can also be immunized against Covid-19 in the Mother Curitiba Health Unitin the San Francisco neighborhood.
On the other hand, the elderly previously summoned to simultaneously receive the flu vaccine and fourth anti-covid dose are treated in 97 health units.
schedule of week between May 16 to 20:
- Repechage of children aged 5 to 11 years with or without comorbidities
2nd dose (children aged 5 to 11 years)
For those who received Pfizer:
- Monday (5/16): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/21
- Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/22
- Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/23
- Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/24
- Friday (5/20): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/25
For those who received Coronavac:
- Monday (5/16): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/18
- Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/19
- Wednesday (18/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 20/4
- Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/21
- Friday (20/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 22/4
- Repechage for people aged 12 and over;
- Repechage for people who missed the application date;
For those who received Pfizer:
- Monday (5/16): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/25
- Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/26
- Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/27
- Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/28
- Friday (20/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 29/4
For those who received Coronavac:
- Monday (5/16): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/18
- Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/19
- Wednesday (18/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 20/4
- Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 4/21
- Friday (20/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 22/4
For those who received Astrazeneca
- Monday (16/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 18/4
- Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/19
- Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/20
- Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with 1st dose until 4/21
- Friday (20/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 22/4
Janssen single dose booster dose (persons 18 years and over)
- Monday (5/16): Single dose vaccinated until 3/21
- Tuesday (5/17): Single dose vaccinated by 3/22
- Wednesday (5/18): Single dose vaccinated until 3/23
- Thursday (5/19): Single dose vaccinated until 3/24
- Friday (5/20): Single dose vaccinated by 3/25
Booster dose (third dose)
Persons aged 18 and over:
- Monday (16/5): vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 16/1.
- Tuesday (17/5): vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 17/1
- Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 1/18
- Thursday (19/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 19/1
- Friday (20/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 20/1
Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older
- Monday (5/16): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/21
- Tuesday (5/17): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/22
- Wednesday (5/18): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/23
- Thursday (5/19): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/24
- Friday (5/20): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/25
Second booster (fourth dose)
Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older
- Monday (5/16): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/16
- Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/17
- Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/18
- Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/19
- Friday (20/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 20/1
People aged 60 and over
- Monday (5/16): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/16
- Tuesday (5/17): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/17
- Wednesday (5/18): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/18
- Thursday (5/19): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 1/19
- Friday (20/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster (3rd dose) until 20/1