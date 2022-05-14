​Criminal police officer suffers heart attack at gym and thanks health professionals from Cerejeiras

Criminal police officer Elias de Lima, 41 years old, working in the prison system of the municipality of Cerejeiras (RO) suffered a heart attack on the afternoon of this Wednesday (11) at a gym in the municipality of Cerejeiras.

Even with a heart attack, Elias managed to ride his motorcycle to the São Lucas municipal hospital, where he was promptly attended to by the team on duty. In his social networks, the criminal police officer made a point of thanking the team of health professionals, who, according to him, saved his life.

On your personal page at Facebook the police officer made a post in thanks to the health professionals of the municipal hospital São Lucas de Cerejeiras where he wrote: “Firstly, thank you God. I want here to express my gratitude to my friends, my family and the people who like and care about me. I know that God has a purpose in my life, I don’t know what it is yet, I just know that he has. Because if I hadn’t I would have left. It gave me the strength to ride my motorcycle from the entrance of the city to the hospital, even though I had a heart attack, when I arrived at the hospital when I was going to get off the motorcycle, I lost consciousness for the first time and fell, I got up and then I went ahead and managed to get to the triage where I lost consciousness for the second time and fell on top of the technician’s table who attended me there, and soon after I managed to walk to the emergency room, where I was promptly attended, even seeing in the face of each professional that there was the fear that I would come to death, they did a wonderful job. Thank you to these people who, even without knowing me, did their best to save me, I remember that when I thought I had lost I looked at a girl who attended me there and told her, “girl I’m going to erase it” and she passed her hand on the my forehead and looked into my eyes and said, “I don’t know” I know they would do the same for anyone. I will be forever grateful to each of you. God blesses”. declared Lima.

Elias de Lima is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vilhena, the medical team that performed the first care reported that due to the seriousness of the case, the fact that he was alive is a true miracle of God.