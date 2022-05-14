Czech Republic opens world’s longest suspended walkway | Tourism and Travel

Fear and adrenaline were some of the feelings when the first visitors stepped onto the longest suspended walkway in the world, crossing a mountain valley in the Czech Republic.

“We came here because we love adrenaline,” said day hiker Michaela Klestilova as she approached the 721-meter-long walkway that sits 95 meters above the ground at its highest point and opened to the public on Friday.

1 of 5 Visitors play jumping over Sky Bridge 721, a new tourist attraction in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic. Suspension bridge opened this Friday (13) — Photo: Petr David Josek/AP Visitors play jumping over Sky Bridge 721, a new tourist attraction in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic. Suspension bridge opened this Friday (13) — Photo: Petr David Josek/AP

“We came here on foot and now we’re looking for our reward,” he joked.

Called Sky Bridge 721, it took two years to build at a cost of 200 million kroner ($8.4 million) and is suspended by six main support cables and 60 wind cables.

It is more than 1,100 meters above sea level and connects two mountain ranges in the northeast region of the country, 200 km from Prague and close to the Polish border.

The footbridge surpassed the 516-meter Arouca Bridge in Portugal, which was previously the longest suspended pedestrian bridge.

The new Czech bridge, however, is not without criticism.

The regional director of the Czech Nature Conservation Agency, Michal Servus, told Czech TV this week that she caused problems with the protection of the surrounding areas and changed the character of the region.

The authorities hope that boost tourism, giving a different view of the forest landscape.

“For me, this is a great view,” said Michal Hofirek, the bridge’s first visitor.