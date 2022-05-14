Diet that fights depression is pointed out by research

A study at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, found a diet that helps fight depression. In this case, young men were analyzed for 12 weeks, submitted to dietary changes. The effects surprised the researchers, as they noticed a reduction in depression-related symptoms.

“We were surprised by the willingness of young people to adopt a new diet.” That’s what the lead author of the research, Jessica Bayes, reported. Speech is present in an American Journal of Clinical Nutrition publication.

Mediterranean diet helps fight depression

“Those assigned to the Mediterranean diet were able to significantly change their original diets, under the guidance of a nutritionist, in a short period of time,” the researcher continued.

The study was the first randomized study to understand the influence of the Mediterranean diet in preventing and fighting depression. In fact, the disease affects 1 million Australians a year. The study looked at men who were between 18 and 25 years old.

Food can affect mood and improve depression

Jessica said there are many factors that have led scientists to link diet to mental health, in this case to depression. About 90% of all serotonin in the body is produced in the gut. In addition, there is strong evidence that the digestive system communicates directly with the brain. Thus, food directly interferes with the relationships present within the central nervous system.

In addition, it is necessary to take into account the need to find more efficient methods to treat depression. Official data indicate that 30% of patients do not respond well to conventional treatments for depression, made with psychoactive drugs. Therefore, finding more lenient solutions such as diets is a great option for science.

“Almost all of our participants remained in the program, and many were eager to continue the diet once the study ended, which shows how effective this intervention was.”