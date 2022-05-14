Endomorph: Body type is easier to gain muscle mass

You already know what the ectomorph biotype is, that is, those who have difficulty gaining weight. This time, endocrinologist Cesar Penna explains the characteristics of the endomorph biotype, which are those people with a slower metabolism, but with ease to gain muscle mass.

The biotype is the physical form that the human body has, being determined by some factors that vary from person to person. In the case of endomorphs, the biotype usually has wide legs and thin arms, so the most toned and strong region is located in the lower limbs.

“Endomorphs correspond to the body type of people who are generally shorter, have a wider body and a higher percentage of fat. Their metabolism is slower than ectomorphs, but the ease of gaining muscle mass is greater,” explains the doctor.

The body responds well to food, so it can assimilate proteins well, which makes it unnecessary to use supplements in food.

“It is important that people with the endomorph biotype prioritize healthy diets with good amounts of protein, which help in gaining muscle mass. However, it is important to reduce the amount of sweets, processed foods and fatty foods to help with weight loss “, he explains.

In the search for a healthy body, endomorphs have an easier time and are often seen as the lucky ones among body types. “If you add to the biotype a healthy diet with proteins and physical activity, the person will have an advantage over other body biotypes. ” comments.

Endomorphs should prioritize healthy fats, lean proteins, fresh vegetables and fruits, legumes and whole grains in their diet. (Photo: Nilzete Franco/FolhaBV)



What to eat?

Endomorphs should prioritize healthy fats, lean proteins, fresh vegetables and fruits, legumes and whole grains in their diet.

“Foods like plain yogurt and scrambled eggs for breakfast, lean meats or fish for lunch, fruits like bananas and apples for a snack, and grilled chicken and manioc puree can be an example of a healthy menu for the endomorph who wants maintain healthy weight loss”, explained the doctor.

What are the characteristics of the Endomorph

Shorter stature, usually;

They have a wider body;

They have a higher percentage of fat;

Women tend to have a curvier body, similar to the shape of a pear.







by Raisa Carvalho

