Evidence of the Goiânia City Hall contest, with more than 100,000 entries, starts this Sunday (15/05)

The Selection Center of the Federal University of Goiás (CS-UFG) released, on Tuesday, (10/05), through the website cs.ufg.br, the test locations for the first weekend of the City Hall of Goiânia, which received, in all, more than 100 thousand subscribers.

For the first day of the event, Sunday (15/05), 11,191 candidates are expected from schedule A, with tests for the positions of Community Health Agent (ACS) and Endemic Disease Control Agent (ACE).

Each candidate will have access to the list, with name, address, room and time to attend on May 15th. It is already known that the rooms are located in the buildings of the Federal University of Goiás and the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC-Goiás).

On Monday (09/05), the UFG Selection Center approved the entries for the contest, in a total of 100,535. Candidates will be divided into five days of tests, following a pre-established schedule, as next Sunday, when the tests will be for the positions of Community Health Agent and Endemic Combat Agent.

On Sunday, May 25, the exams of schedule B will be for the position of Educational Support Agent, and on June 05, schedule C, which covers the positions of Analyst in Social Affairs, Analyst in Social Communication, Analyst in Culture and Sports, Works and Urbanism Analyst and Education Professional II.

On June 12th, it will be the turn of the D schedule candidates, for Educational Administrative Assistant, Educational Activities Assistant, Health Assistant, Social Educator and Health Technician.

The exam calendar ends on June 26, with candidates for Health Specialist and Physician.

Schedule A

-May 15, 2022

-Community Health Agent

– Endemic Combat Agent

Schedule B

-May 22, 2022

-Educational Support Agent

Schedule C

-June 5, 2022

-Social Affairs Analyst

-Social Communication Analyst

-Analyst in Culture and Sports

– Works and Urbanism Analyst

-Education Professional II

Schedule D

-June 12, 2022

– Educational Administrative Assistant

-Educational Activities Assistant

-Health Assistant

-Social educator

-Health Technician

Schedule E

-June 26, 2022

-Health Specialist

-Doctor

Contest

The Goiânia City Hall Contest seeks to fill 1,376 vacancies in the areas of education, health, social assistance and infrastructure in primary, secondary and higher education positions. Salaries range from R$1,212 to R$3,452.

In health, there will be 211 vacancies for doctors, in different areas, 69 for nurses, 64 for community health agents; 58 for health assistants, 30 for nursing assistants, 18 for pharmacy assistants and 10 for oral health assistants; 50 for agents to combat endemic diseases, 23 for dentists and 133 for health technicians, 87 for nursing technicians, 02 for occupational nursing technicians, 10 for orthopedic immobilization technicians, 10 for radiology technicians, 10 for laboratory and 04 for autopsy technician.

There are also 06 vacancies for art therapist, biologist (01), biomedical (05) and intensive care nurse (01), in addition to two for physical education professionals.

In education, there are 194 vacancies for teachers in various subjects, 200 for teaching assistants and 100 for educational support agents.

In the area of ​​social assistance, there are 62 vacancies for analysts in social matters, 25 for social workers, 12 for pedagogues and 25 for psychologists. For an analyst in culture and sport, there will be 45 vacancies for professionals in physical education. There are also another 45 for social educators.

For infrastructure, in the positions of analyst in works and urbanism, there are 07 vacancies for architect, 29 for civil engineer, 02 for electrical engineer, 01 for technologist in building construction, and 01 for technologist in land construction.

Municipal Administration Department (Semad) – City Hall of Goiânia