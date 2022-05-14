Find out what the blood moon eclipse will be like and where to see it in Brasilia

posted on 05/14/2022 06:00



Last May: total eclipse coincided with supermoon, second full moon of the month – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

The people of Brasilia have an appointment with the sky this Sunday (5/15), when there is a total lunar eclipse known as “blood moon”, starting at 10:30 pm. The name is given by the fact that the satellite has a reddish color, due to the blocking of sunlight by the Earth, which will only allow the passage of the red beam of the color spectrum. The high point of the phenomenon, visible to the naked eye, will be around 1 am.

After the light reaches the celestial body, it reflects off the Moon and can be seen from Earth. Astronomer Adriano Leonês, 35, explains that, on average, two eclipses occur every six months — one solar and one lunar — with an interval of a few days between them. “The next lunar ones will be on November 8 and May 5, 2023. None of them will be visible from Brazil. says.

Passionate about astronomy since he was a child, Leonardo Pereira, 23, has always enjoyed following phenomena like the one this weekend. Looking forward to this Sunday (15/5), he hopes to capture some of the beauty of the sky. Despite the fear of clouds covering the natural satellite, the resident of Santa Maria points out that he will spare no effort to enjoy the event. “The Moon reminds me that there are so many beauties out there, which we almost never notice”, says the pedagogue.

The history of Mateus Félix, 28, with astronomy began very early, between the ages of 6 and 8. The interest arose from the passion and desire to understand the universe in some way. “Since I was little, I have always been fascinated by trying to understand our role in the world. I had a lot of encouragement from my parents to delve into the area, and this helped a lot to expand my knowledge”, says the software developer.

Currently, Mateus is president of the Brasilia Astronomy Club (Casb), which he joined when he was 12 years old. Grateful for those who supported him along the way, he says it’s not easy to ignite people’s passion for the sky and stars. The last time the programmer watched an eclipse was in 2015; so are excited for Sunday (15/5). “This is one of the astronomical phenomena that draws a lot of attention. Better than that, only solar eclipses. And the next opportunity to observe a total lunar eclipse in Brazil will only be in 2025”, highlights the Southwest resident.





Weather forecast

Members of Casb will be at Praça dos Três Poderes to follow the celestial event, with telescopes available to the public. Even so, in the case of a cloudless sky, it will be possible to watch the eclipse from anywhere in the open. On Sunday (15/5), despite the dry air mass present in the federal capital, cloudiness should vary, but the chances of rain are small. “I suppose there will be no problems for visibility”, comments Heráclio Alves, from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

As of next Monday, however, the expectation is that the DF will enter a more intense rainfall period. The average temperature over the weekend will be between 14°C and 30°C. In the morning, the relative humidity will remain at 95%, with the possibility of reaching 30% in the afternoon.

types

An eclipse occurs when one celestial object passes through the shadow of another. Names are based on the celestial body whose view was blocked

lunar eclipse

• Occurs when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. The phenomenon only occurs in the full phase, when the planet is positioned between the satellite and the Sun. A total eclipse — known as a blood moon — can last up to two hours.

solar eclipse

• It occurs when the Moon is between the Earth and the Sun, blocking part of the light emitted by it. As the satellite needs to be between the planet and the star, this event only occurs in the new lunar phase. In this case, there are no considerable changes in brightness during the day.

annul eclipse

• When the Moon is near the farthest point in its orbit or at that point, appearing too small to completely cover the Sun, a bright ring of sunlight forms around the satellite. The phenomenon results in practically total coverage of the visible part of the Sun.

