Flu: who got vaccinated at the end of 2021 should get vaccinated again? | Health

Everyone who did not receive the immunizer in 2021 can be vaccinated

At the end of 2021, amid the emergence of the new Ômicron variant of Covid-19, the Brazilian population had to deal with another problem: an unusual flu outbreak in the summer, which generated a rush to health centers for influenza vaccination. .

After the start of the 2022 influenza vaccination campaign, however, the recent vaccination caused Brazilians to be in doubt about going to health centers or not. The answer is simple, according to Dr. Marcelo Daher, member of the Brazilian Immunization Society (SBI) in Goiás.

“You can and should take it again. People need to understand that the flu vaccine is not annual, it is given per season. Those who took it in December, January, received the one developed in the 2021 season. We are already in 2022, the new vaccine has arrived, updated with the new strains, so you have to do it again”, guides.

The expert clarifies that, year by year, the World Health Organization (WHO) guides on what should contain in the immunizing agent.

“The whole world collects data during the year and sends it to the WHO, which makes a recommendation saying which strains for the following year must contain. The one produced for 2022 is up to date with the strains that are circulating at that moment. delay, as happened at the end of last year – but it is included in this year’s vaccine.”

With the arrival of winter, the expectation of experts is that cases of flu rise rapidly in the country. According to data from the Ministry of Health, from January to March, more than 5,000 cases were confirmed by laboratory tests, a number that exceeded the entire year of 2021.

“This is the time to get vaccinated. We are entering winter, it is already cold in some regions, the climate is dry and the viruses will circulate with greater intensity. It is necessary to have more antibodies. Those who were vaccinated in December will have increased protection in relation to who caught it last year”, says the infectologist.

Flu frames can get worse and evolve into other diseases, such as pneumonia, which from January to August 2021, caused the death of more than 3 thousand after hospitalization in the country.

Campaign

The Influenza vaccination campaign runs until July 22, but the low adherence worries doctors. So far, among the elderly, only 30% have been vaccinated. Dr. Ana Rosa dos Santos, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations-DF and immunizations manager of Grupo Sabin lists some possible reasons.

“The low demand has a lot to do with people’s fear of going to health centers or private clinics. All vaccines have very low rates, and that’s for fear of catching covid-19. But we also saw many people giving information that were not reliable. We were losing vaccination coverage in a country that has expertise in vaccines, and that the people attend and are always attentive to vaccination”, he evaluates.

“Brazilians like to vaccinate, but social networks have contaminated this subject a lot. I believe that the hesitation that we are still watching has to do with this fear and misinformation”, he concludes.

Available at health posts of the Unified Health System (SUS), the vaccine takes about 14 days to confer immunity against types H1N1, H3N2, Influenza B (victoria) and Influenza B (Yamagata), in addition to H3N2, the cause of the outbreak. recently registered in Brazil.

misguided

In addition to the SUS, vaccines are also being applied in laboratories and pharmacies for those who are not part of the priority group, but want to guarantee immunization, but care must be taken with the guidelines.

The print circulates on the internet where the official profile of the Drogasil pharmacy chain guides a customer to wait until the end of the year to receive a new dose – which is not correct, as we have already shown.

iG contacted Drogasil, and is awaiting a position.