France says G7 will support Ukraine ‘until victory’ against Russia

The UK today called for more weapons to be sent to Ukraine and the adoption of new sanctions against Russia, while France assured Kiev of G7 support “until victory”, at a meeting of foreign diplomacy chiefs. group of the richest countries on the planet in Germany.

“It is very important right now to keep up the pressure on (Russian President) Vladimir Putin by providing Ukraine with more weapons and increasing sanctions against the Kremlin,” British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said during the G7 meeting in Wangels. , northern Germany.

“The unity of the G7 has been vital during this crisis to protect freedom and democracy. We will stand together for this,” he added.

French Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian assured Kiev of support from the G7 countries “until victory”.

“We will continue to permanently support Ukraine’s fight for its sovereignty, until victory,” Le Drian declared.

Image: UOL Art

The heads of diplomacy from the G7 (Germany, France, Italy, Canada, the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom), meeting until Saturday, invited colleagues from Ukraine and Moldova to participate in the discussions and find out how they can support Kiev more effectively. in resisting the Russian invasion.