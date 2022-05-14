Galaxy A53 5G maintains the legacy of the best Samsung mid-range phone? Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A53 arrives with the mission to be Samsung’s best intermediary when it comes to cost-effectiveness. Is it capable of surpassing not only its predecessor, but also the turbocharged Galaxy A52s in everything?
The design hasn’t changed or has changed so little that few will notice. The A53 is slightly more compact and thin, despite the battery boost. The rear remains identical to the previous year’s model and arrived in Brazil in four color options, including blue and rosé, in addition to the traditional white and black. The body is plastic with good construction and is IP67 certified, but the headphone jack has been abolished.
The screen is the same as last year’s models and guarantees good colors with strong brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate, but it still fails to be variable rate and there is no HDR support either. The stereo sound has good power, it could only be a little better in sound balance, since it ends up exaggerating the treble.
The performance is on account of the new Exynos 1280, an intermediate chip that is close to the Snapdragon 750G, but does not have the breath to surpass the Snapdragon 778G of the Galaxy A52s. It’s really disappointing to see the new one being slower than the old one. The A52 even runs games well, but don’t expect the heaviest ones at maximum quality with good fluidity.
The battery has grown and even delivers superior autonomy. The difference is small compared to last year’s model, but it’s still capable of spending all day away from power outlets. The charger is the same 15W that takes more than an hour and a half to fully fill the battery.
The camera set is the same as the last generation and delivers similar quality. There are small differences due to the switch from Snapdragon to Exynos, but you don’t have to worry about that: the Galaxy A53 takes good photos and videos.
Worth to buy? It depends. The changes are so small that it’s not even worth considering moving to the new one. To check out all the details, just access the full analysis below.
The Galaxy A53 5G arrived for BRL 2,699 in its launch at promotional price, but below you will find offers with even better prices: