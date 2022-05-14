Galaxy A53 5G maintains the legacy of the best Samsung mid-range phone? Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A53 arrives with the mission to be Samsung’s best intermediary when it comes to cost-effectiveness. Is it capable of surpassing not only its predecessor, but also the turbocharged Galaxy A52s in everything?

The design hasn’t changed or has changed so little that few will notice. The A53 is slightly more compact and thin, despite the battery boost. The rear remains identical to the previous year’s model and arrived in Brazil in four color options, including blue and rosé, in addition to the traditional white and black. The body is plastic with good construction and is IP67 certified, but the headphone jack has been abolished.

The screen is the same as last year’s models and guarantees good colors with strong brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate, but it still fails to be variable rate and there is no HDR support either. The stereo sound has good power, it could only be a little better in sound balance, since it ends up exaggerating the treble.