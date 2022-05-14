Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now available in Brazil at an excellent price – Tudo em Tecnologia

As expected, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G has finally arrived in Brazil. Despite having almost the same specs as the 4G model, it includes a 5G modem that brings support for the next-generation mobile network. And today, the new version of the device is on offer online at R$2099 with a cashback of R$200 when paying with AME Digital.

Speaking of features, the “new” Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes out of the box with the latest Android 12 under the One UI 4.1 interface. As a result, it will have a longer lifespan than the older model in terms of updates. There is also support for Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G and finally, the long-awaited 5G. In addition, it maintains IP68 protection against water and dust.

In hardware, the device maintains the powerful Snapdragon 865 chip alongside 6GB/128GB of RAM and storage. There is also a 6.5″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it includes triple rear camera of 12MP (Ultra Wide) + 12MP (OIS) + 8MP (Telephoto) and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G – Features:

Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 865 with 5G modem

Snapdragon 865 with 5G modem RAM: 6GB / 8GB

6GB / 8GB Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto) Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight: 190 grams

190 grams Drums: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;

4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging; System: Android 12 under One UI 4.1 out of the box

Android 12 under One UI 4.1 out of the box Others: IP68 water resistance, on-screen fingerprint reader

In offers on Americanas.com with cashback of R$ 200, the new Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a must:

Discount – Galaxy S20 FE: