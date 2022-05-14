Germany has already received more than 700,000 refugees from Ukraine – DW – 05/14/2022

Germany has already received more than 700,000 refugees who fled the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper this Saturday (14/05). Welt am Sonntagciting data from the German Interior Ministry.

Since the beginning of the war on February 24, 727,205 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany. Of these, 93% had Ukrainian citizenship. About 40% of asylum seekers were minors and, among adults, 81% were women.

The number of Ukrainians who have entered Germany, however, could be much higher, as they have the automatic right to enter and stay in the country for 90 days, without needing a visa or registration.

The newspaper also states that a significant number of these refugees may have already left Germany, going to other European Union countries or having returned to Ukraine.

minor inflow

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the influx of Ukrainians arriving in Germany is decreasing. “At the moment, only about 2,000 refugees who fled Ukraine arrive in Germany each day. In March, there were about 15,000,” she said in an interview with the newspaper. Rheinische Post in this Saturday.

Faeser added that approximately 20,000 Ukrainians return to their home country daily across the Polish border and that many of these were in Germany. She also believes that most refugees who are in Germany will return to Ukraine at some point.

“Some will stay if they see a chance to enter the German job market with their qualifications,” says Faeser.

She stressed that it is still a major humanitarian effort to provide the necessary assistance to women, children and the elderly who have fled Ukraine.

The Russian invasion drove millions of Ukrainians from their homes. More than 6 million sought shelter in other countries and more than 8 million were internally displaced. Poland is the country that most received Ukrainians, about 3.2 million.

This is the biggest exodus of civilians in Europe since World War II. About 90% of those who fled Ukraine are women and children. Currently, Ukrainian authorities do not allow men of military age to leave the country.

cn (Reuters, dpa, epd)