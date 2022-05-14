Great Antonov 124 that has been idle for years will be renovated by Russia

Photo by Oleg V. Belyakov – AirTeamImages, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia





In addition to several other aircraft models, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which brings together Russia’s major aeronautical industries, said it had received grants to work on more old aircraft and bring them back to flying condition.

Among these aircraft is a copy of the giant Antonov An-124, which was parked a few years ago. According to the Russian newspaper Vesti, the vehicle that brought the news, the total amount in subsidies was not disclosed.

Other aircraft that will be refurbished, as previously informed, include the Ilyushin IL-96 and Tupolev TU-204/214 jets, which would be transferred to local airlines until 2024. About the Antonov-AN-124, which became part of this list, no there are details at the moment about its future employment and whether it will be used for military or commercial purposes.

Because of sanctions imposed by a part of the West, Russian airlines cannot buy new aircraft manufactured abroad, nor can they purchase parts or services. This led to the start of a series of projects aimed at renewing Russia’s domestic aircraft industry, including reviving old aircraft dating back to the Soviet era.