Gym exercises you can do at home

If you want to be in shape, but you don’t like going to gyms or maybe you don’t have time to exercise there, know that a solution to this issue is to do your own exercises at home and spend around 40 minutes to be in shape. in day. He doubts?

See too: 4 skin-friendly foods you should eat

So, check out this list of practical exercises that can be performed by anyone at any time, and best of all, without leaving home.

Gym exercises that can be done at home

stationary race

The first exercise on this list is great for warming up and improving your breathing. Standing up, pretend to be running, but don’t move. Do 4 sets of 40 seconds, with 20-second breaks between each set.

side raise

To perform this exercise, you will need dumbbells. Stand up straight, try to be in an upright posture, with your arms extended and holding the dumbbells. Raise your arms to the side to shoulder height and lower your arms to your hips.

You can do this exercise using only one arm at a time, in sets of 10, with a 1-minute rest break. This exercise works the trapezius and shoulder region.

Front elevation

This exercise is similar to the previous one, but the focus is on working your chest and shoulders. To do this, use a bench for support. Then sit in an upright posture, back against the chair, raise your arms forward to shoulder height and gently lower to the starting position.

You can do one arm at a time and standing if you prefer. Do 3 sets of 10, with a 90 second break.

Squat

To work lower limbs such as glutes and thigh muscles, the squat is ideal for being simple and functional. To perform it you must bend your knees, keeping your feet slightly apart, squat with your butt leaning back, as if you were going to sit on a chair.

Then, lower and raise, aim to achieve an angle between 45 and 90 degrees. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 repetitions. Take care to keep your spine always straight, so you will have greater efficiency in the exercise and less risk of injury.

Abdominal supra

This is the classic and often undesirable to perform, but the results always end up compensating for the effort, as it strengthens the muscles of the abdomen in the long term. Lie on a mat, with your knees bent in a 90 degree position, make sure the soles of your feet are firmly planted on the floor.

Support your hands on your head carefully and go up lifting your back off the floor inhaling and come down exhaling. Do 3 sets of 10 to 15 repetitions and increase as your body gets used to the exercise.

burpee

This is a typical Crossfit modality exercise that helps a lot to improve physical conditioning, improves cardiorespiratory endurance and is great for burning calories. To perform, you need to stand in a straight position with your feet slightly apart at shoulder height.

The execution consists of lowering yourself until your hands are on the floor and keeping in that position while your legs are stretched backwards. Then do the full push-up movement and come back with your feet forward and jump up using your body’s strength.

bench triceps

This exercise is also called a bench dip. Its execution can be done with any type of seat and even on stairs. To do it, do the following: the bench must be behind you, so place your hands on the bench seat, keep your arms straight and project your legs forward, leaving your knees bent and keeping your heels on the floor.

Raise and lower your body, taking care to maintain the posture, as you must keep your spine straight, do sets of 3, with up to 10 repetitions.