Health professionals accept proposal and strike in Natal is suspended – 05/13/2022 – News

The strike of health professionals in Natal is suspended. On the morning of this Friday (13), an Extraordinary Assembly of the category, in front of the City Council, accepted a new proposal from the Natal City Hall to suspend the strike movement. In addition, the professionals also considered the possibility of judicialization of the movement, which made the professionals decide to suspend the stoppage.

Read more According to Sindsaúde, the Health strike was considered “victorious by the unions” because they managed, according to an official statement, “advance in the agendas”. (See points covered at the end of the article).

Health professionals had their arms crossed for 32 days. Despite the suspension decision, the union said that, if management does not comply with the agreement, “especially with regard to “the first meeting of the health commission to discuss the guidelines, in the first half of June”, professionals will paralyze activities. again.

See points considered victorious by Sindsaúde:

• Updated table for (Health Assistant – 59.66%; Health Assistant – 62.97%; Health Technician – 24.77%; Health Specialist – 9%;

• Professionals in the “Health Assistant” group, holders of a diploma or certificate issued by a technical course, will receive their salaries in accordance with the Health Technician table.

• A permanent committee will be formed with a representative from each Union: Sindsaúde/RN, Sindern, Soern and Sinfarn, in addition to SMS, SEMAD and SMG, as well as the City Council through the Health Commission and Human Rights and Labor Commission , with the objective of dealing with the implementation and retroactive payment of bonuses, unhealthy work additional, nightly additional, five-year update, functional progressions and review of the PCCV, whose date of the first meeting will be until the first fortnight of June.