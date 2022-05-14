Hospital São Sebastião starts the 24-hour Pediatric Duty

The Pediatric Duty at São Sebastião Hospital has been in operation since Monday, 9th, aimed at urgencies and emergencies of the children’s population of Viçosa and region.

According to the Administrative Director of Hospital São Sebastião, Idalmara Gandra, the HSS already had a pediatrician among its employees, who was called to the door whenever necessary.

However, now, any children who seek care at the hospital will be attended by pediatric on-duty professionals: “We have been trying for a long time to put this Pediatric On-call 24h. We started on Monday.” Said Idalmara Gandra.

So far, Hospital São Sebastião has not been able to complete the 24-hour shift, varying between night and day periods. According to the director of the HSS, the forecast is that until next Monday, the 12th, the shift will be available throughout the day for the population.

“With the opening of the pediatric ICU, we have to have four pediatric on-duty teams here. We have a 24-hour team for the Neonatal ICU, a 24-hour pediatric ICU, a team that looks at the clinical beds and makes the delivery room. It was difficult to assemble the team at the door, but we managed to meet 70% in the first week,” explained Idalmara.

The Administrative Director of the HSS also informed that the situation of the doctors on duty is already 98% regularized. “In the month of May, we are already with on-duty workers on Saturdays and fixed Sundays and on Fridays, every 15 days”.