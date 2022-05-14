How spinach helps your health

You probably already know that healthy eating is the best way to maintain strong health and ward off the risks of disease. Eating fruits, cereals, proteins, legumes and leafy vegetables provide the nutritional amounts that our body needs to be healthy.

Many people do not usually eat leafy vegetables due to the hygiene process and eating habits (in which these types of foods are not included), so the palate tends to reject the taste. This is what happens with spinach, a vegetable considered a superfood because of its nutritional quality.

Spinach is a type of vegetable with a very thick stalk, dark green leaves, triangular in shape and velvety texture. It is considered a superfood because it contains many vitamins, proteins, fiber, carbohydrates and minerals.

The main diseases that spinach helps to prevent

The nutritional composition of spinach helps to strengthen the body, we can prevent some diseases. Next, let’s get to know the list of diseases that spinach helps to prevent.

Cancer

According to scientific analyzes carried out, the chlorophyll present in spinach can reduce the risks of cancerous cell growth. However, this benefit still needs further studies. But just knowing this possibility, it is worth the consumption. It is worth mentioning that chlorophyll is responsible for the green pigmentation of spinach and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action, therefore, it helps to eliminate toxins and prevent cellular aging.

Diabetes

Spinach has a chemical called alpha lipoic acid. This nutrient has been shown to be effective in balancing blood glucose as well as increasing insulin sensitivity. In addition, food can prevent the onset of the disease.

Arterial hypertension

This disease is related to the high consumption of sodium in the diet. For health experts, spinach helps to stabilize sodium buildup because of its potassium mineral properties.

Digestive system problems

Spinach consumption alleviates problems with poor digestion, its amounts of water and fiber promote good functioning in the intestinal tract.

asthma problems

Spinach, like other dark green leafy vegetables that contain magnesium, promotes muscle relaxation, which ultimately improves breathing. But in addition, food for containing antioxidants helps to strengthen the immune system.

These are some of the diseases that regular consumption of spinach can reduce risks. However, it is recommended that its consumption be made in the main meals in which there is the intake of fats and proteins that enhance the absorption of nutrients.