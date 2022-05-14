How to boost your health with an excellent banana smoothie

Salvador, May 14, 2022, by Marlon Batista – You already know that the banana is a well-known fruit, right? In addition to being tasty, it brings several benefits to your health and can be implemented in different ways in your food. That’s why we at Agro Notícias made this article for you to learn how to boost your health by making a tasty Banana smoothiecheck out!

Banana is a very accessible fruit, being one of the most consumed fruits in the world, in addition to presenting itself in various subtypes. That’s why Samantha Cerquetani, on September 16, 2020, published an article on the UOL website, talking about the benefits of bananas for healthy eating. Knowing this, you will know right now the advantages of Banana smoothie in the diet and how to prepare it.

What are the benefits of banana smoothie?

This food is rich in nutrients, among the best known, potassium, a series of vitamins, fiber, carbohydrates and antioxidants. Because of this, it is affordable for your pocket because of its low cost and easy purchase. Thus, using banana to make your vitamin becomes a great option for you to include in your diet.

Improves cramps and muscle pain

Most likely you’ve heard someone tell you to eat bananas to improve cramps or to avoid feeling it during a workout, haven’t you? So, it is great for this function because it contains potassium and vitamins of type B6 and B12 in its composition. These components also improve the body’s metabolism and help reduce involuntary muscle pain. So, in addition to being a nutritious pre-workout food, taking the banana smoothie will avoid these discomforts.

Improves mood and disposition

Taking this vitamin, especially when you wake up, will improve your morning mood by helping your mood, which makes it a great drink to start the day. This is because the banana vitamin is a great source of energy, in addition to having nutrients responsible for the production of the hormone of happiness; the serotonin.

prevent disease

In addition, banana smoothie contains a large amount of antioxidant nutrients. These antioxidants help improve the immune system by fighting free radicals and helping to prevent chronic diseases such as cancer.

In addition, banana vitamin helps against cardiovascular diseases. Because it is rich in potassium, a powerful nutrient that regulates sodium in the body, bananas contribute to the better elimination of excess sodium in the body, helping those who have diseases such as hypertension.

Helps in weight loss

Many fear that the banana or its vitamin can make you fat, the truth is that this will only happen if they are consumed in excess or if you take the vitamin with sugar. On the contrary, consuming the right way, bananas can help with weight loss. Well, it increases satiety and decreases hunger, as it contains nutrients that accelerate the body’s metabolism, improving the process for those who want to lose weight.

How to make banana smoothie

To enjoy the benefits of this powerful fruit and enjoy this tasty drink, you will need these ingredients:

500 ml of water or milk;

4 to 5 Bananas;

3 spoons of powdered milk;

Ice cubes.

To prepare, in a blender, put milk or water. Also, you will need to peel the banana and cut it into pieces. Add the ice cubes, banana and powdered milk to the blender, then blend for 3 minutes. You can add sugar to sweeten it, however, you will be making the drink much more caloric, which is not recommended. However, if it is the case, it is recommended to use brown sugar as it is healthier than refined sugar.

Banana smoothie with water or milk?

This drink, when prepared with milk, is richer in nutritional terms. That’s because the banana and milk combo delivers a lot of energy resulting in a good mood for the day. Still, milk, like bananas, also has nutrients that are good for health, such as the mineral salts calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, in addition to having proteins.

On the other hand, you can do the Banana smoothie calmly with water if you don’t have milk. So do not worry. In addition, it is important to warn that this drink is not prepared with milk if the person who is going to drink it is lactose intolerant. In addition, it is always good to opt for skimmed or plant-based milk.

