How to clean hair dryer, improve functionality and health with this process

Vargem Grande Paulista, May 14, 2022, by Beatriz Ojeda – Have you ever stopped to think when was the last time you sanitized any of your appliances? see exactly how to clean hair dryer and it will end up not only leaving it looking in perfect condition, if not, also getting rid of any bacteria or fungus that is present in this item.

Continues after advertising





Some people end up using home appliances daily without thinking about the bacteria that might be present. However, AgroNews has already thought exactly about how to clean hair dryer. From a simple step by step, you will get a great result.

Read more: How to remove mold from white walls: 3 homemade solutions to eliminate them quickly

Continues after advertising





How to clean hair dryer

According to Casa Prática Qualitá, there are several alternatives to start cleaning the hair dryer, depending on the model. However, it is always essential to check the user manual for possible specific recommendations. But the process is very similar. It’s worth starting with the steps below.

Continues after advertising





So, first of all, it is necessary that this item is completely unplugged and also cold to avoid any problems. Then clean the outside of the surface with a slightly damp cloth or a damp cloth. Also, it’s important to remember the grid and wire part before finishing this part.

Afterwards, clean the air inlet of the dryer and, if possible, follow the manufacturer’s guidelines to be able to remove the filter. In this part, it is possible to find hair and dirt that are stuck and pressed, making it difficult for air to escape. Thus, you will be able to leave it impeccable so that you do not have fungus or problems with this appliance.

Learn more: How to clean dentures with bicarbonate and vinegar: return your denture to its original color in a few steps

additional care

Lastly, now that you know how to clean hair dryer, It is important that you remember to follow this process at least once every 15 days. However, never use abrasive products, or large amounts of water, as this will end up ruining this appliance and can bring more damage than results. Thus, you will be able to feel free of fungi and problems that can be transmitted by your appliance.

Learn more: Learn about the benefits of lemon for the treatment of reflux: learn how to use this fruit safely