In one night, Chinese solves ‘incalculable’ math problem

posted on 05/13/2022 17:32



Young Chinese man solves math problem that doctors couldn’t solve for months – (Credit: Disclosure)

Wei Dongyi, a young man in his 30s, has intrigued a team of PhD researchers from China. Recognized as the new genius of the moment, he solved—in just one night—a complex math problem that the team spent four months trying to solve.

Assistant professor of mathematics at Peking University, Dongyi helped create a complex mathematical model with 96% accuracy after using his equations. The Chinese gained the nickname “God Wei” (“God Wei”, in free translation) and became known for being admitted to the institution without taking the ‘Gaokao’, the country’s entrance exam, considered one of the most difficult exams in the world.

For his achievements, the young man gained notoriety in the country and was invited to help a group of math experts who spent about 4 months trying to solve an equation. When they already considered the account “indecipherable”, Wei provided them with his own formulas for the equation.

By applying the youth method, the team achieved a 96% approval rate, according to the newspaper. South China Morning Post.

In addition to recognizing the boy’s genius and his contribution to solving the problem, the scientists wanted to honor him with a financial value. Dongyi, however, refused the money. “It’s unnecessary to pay me for such an easy problem,” declared the Chinese genius.

After the researchers insisted that Wei accept the money, he only accepted that his transport card be topped up.





fame for genius

This is not the first time that Wei Dongyi has caught the attention of the press and won admirers in his country for his intelligence and humility. In addition to dribbling the ‘Gaokao’, which brings together 10 million young people to compete for 6.6 million spots, the young man was also decorated with two medals in the mathematics Olympics, when he was still in high school.

Furthermore, according to the newspaper Shandong Business Newsthe young Chinese has also turned down an offer to study at Harvard University as a Ph.D., with an English language waiver and support from an interpreter.

For Chen Dayue, dean of Peking University, where the genius majored in mathematics and earned his PhD, it is not surprising that a person with Wei’s background and abilities can solve a mathematical equation considered difficult, “because he He is smart and very focused on all the projects he gets involved in.”

A spokesperson for the institution informed that the young man, in addition to being humble, is very disciplined and dedicates himself a lot to his studies and work at the university, but he prefers a simple lifestyle, without sophisticated food or expensive clothes.