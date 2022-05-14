Increases number of suspected cases of severe acute hepatitis in Minas Gerais

Five children are investigated in Minas with suspected severe acute hepatitis (photo: Playback/Internet)

The suspected cases of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in Minas rose to six, as updated by the State Health Department this Friday (13/5). So far, two cases have been reported to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS-Minas), in Juiz de Fora, another two in Montes Claros and two more cases reported in Belo Horizonte.

In Montes Claros, in the north of Minas Gerais, the cases were classified as one discarded and the other under investigation. The cases referring to Juiz de Fora and Belo Horizonte are probable, are under investigation and follow-up and have been notified to the Ministry of Health.

The main symptoms reported by patients were abdominal pain and vomiting, accompanied by changes in liver enzymes.

The causes of the disease are still unknown. In addition to Minas Gerais, the disease was recorded in Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

The government of Minas also informed the vaccination coverage of children against hepatitis. Since last year, 75.88% of children under 1 year of age were immunized against hepatitis B. Another 68.51% under 30 days of age also received the dose. Already 76.42% of children (with uninformed age group) were vaccinated against hepatitis A.

In an interview with state of mines, infectious disease specialist Luana Araújo says that, unlike chronic hepatitis, acute hepatitis is short-lived. “Hepatitis is an inflammation in the liver. In the case of acute, the disease can last for weeks or even six months. Unlike the chronic, which, in many cases, the time is indeterminate”, she explains.

Left untreated, severe acute hepatitis can become a chronic disease, lead to cirrhosis or liver failure, and necessitate a liver transplant, as the body cannot survive without a liver. In its mildest form, inflammation can be asymptomatic, that is, it does not present any symptoms, being detectable only through clinical examinations.

The doctor also explains that the disease is rare in children, because, generally, the viruses responsible for infecting them usually affect the respiratory system, not the liver. “In a few cases, such as immunosuppressed children, some viruses can attack other organs, including the liver. However, this organ is not usually the predilection of these infectious agents during childhood”, the doctor details.

