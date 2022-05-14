Indians who sued their son for not having grandchildren

Abhishek Pratap 33 seconds ago News Comments Off on Indians who sued their son for not having grandchildren 0 Views

indian wedding

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Indian wedding can often be lavish with thousands of guests

A couple in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand are suing their only child and his wife for not giving them a grandchild after six years of marriage.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, 61 and 57, argue they spent their savings raising their child, paying for his pilot training and a lavish wedding.

They are demanding compensation worth nearly US$650,000 if no grandchildren are born within a year.

The highly unusual action was brought on the grounds of “mental harassment”. The couple’s son and his wife could not be reached for comment.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Zelensky says he’s prepared to talk to Putin | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his offer to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved