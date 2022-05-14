Irreparable loss: Widow of prosecutor murdered on honeymoon releases open letter

This Friday (13), journalist Claudia Aguilera, widow of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, released an open letter of mourning. Pecci was murdered last Tuesday (10), on the Barú peninsula, in the Colombian city of Cartagena de Indias, where he was spending his honeymoon with his wife.

“My family and I are submerged in deep grief over the murder of my husband Marcelo Pecci and his irreparable loss. Mourning is not just for their families, but for the entire country and the international community. These last few days have been difficult to overcome, so please respect my privacy so I can deal with the pain and I also ask for respect for my family members, without forgetting to thank my companions and colleagues for the empathy they have shown me.

I reiterate that I will not make statements to the press. However, I will continue to collaborate with national and international authorities throughout the investigation process, to whom I am also grateful. I appreciate the demonstrations of affection and support, both with me and with the baby I’m expecting. May the death of the respected and admired Marcelo Daniel Pecci Albertine find justice and strengthen the fight against organized crime. As far as I am concerned, I will honor the memory of my beloved husband every day for the rest of my life and I will raise an excellent human being and citizen, as his father was.”, reads the letter, released by the ABC Color website.

Murder on the Honeymoon

The murder of Paraguayan drug prosecutor Marcelo Pecci on a paradise island in Colombia took 13 minutes, from the moment two gunmen rented a jet ski, went to the scene and then returned the vehicle. The information comes from Commissioner Nimio Cardoso, of the National Police.

The planning and precision used by the criminals are part of the investigations carried out by the Colombian and Paraguayan teams that follow the case. According to the commissioner, in just over 10 minutes the assassins rented the jet ski, put it in the sea, committed the attack, and returned to the coast to return the equipment.

Among the names investigated in the death of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci is the Brazilian of Lebanese origin, Kassem Mohamad Hijazi. He heads a list of people who may have a direct connection to the execution.

In the investigations carried out on Wednesday (11), agents of the National Police of Paraguay carried out inspections in Paraguayan penitentiaries, such as Emboscada and Tacumbú. In addition to Kassem Mohamad Hijazi, two other names are also on the list of investigators following the case.

The Brazilian is in the process of being extradited to the United States, where he is wanted for crimes related to money laundering for the financing of terrorism. He was arrested in Ciudad del Este and prosecutor Pecci played an active role in this, according to agents of the National Police and the Public Ministry.

At the Emboscada Penitentiary, they arrived at the cell of Colombian Marcelo Raymond Díaz Vélez, who was arrested with more than 400 kilos of cocaine in Presidente Hayes in 2019. The drug came from Bolivia and the prosecutor was also in charge of the case.

The place of detention of Waldemar Pereira Rivas, commonly known as Cachorrão, was another target for the Paraguayan police. He is under arrest for the murder of journalist Leo Veras, which took place in Pedro Juan Caballero. The crime was investigated by Pecci.