Is it worth upgrading? Expert explains the switch from Windows 10 to 11

posted on 05/14/2022 07:00



Systems analyst believes Windows 11 has design advantages, but overall it doesn’t change much compared to Windows 10 – (Credit: Disclosure)

As with any major operating system release, a lot of attention was drawn to Windows 11 — which took place at the end of last year in Brazil. The question every Microsoft user asks: is the system upgrade worth it?

To try to understand a little more about the subject, the Mail heard Leandro Martins dos Santos, specialist in systems analysis and development. For the expert, the answer is clear: the new system does not have so many advantages compared to Windows 10.

“Windows 11 has become prettier and easier to navigate, but it still doesn’t pay off to opt for the new system. It is still common for a new update to present instability after being released, so if over time it proves to be a good update, it can become a good option for migration” explains Leandro.

At this first moment, Microsoft is updating Windows 11 and the company’s initial idea was that all devices that meet the prerequisites will receive the update by mid-2022. have a 1 GHz dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, a minimum of 64GB of internal storage and TPM 2.0 compatibility.

If your machine already has these requirements, the process is simple, just download the Windows 11 ISO from Microsoft’s own website and the installation wizard works automatically. And this is one of the novelties of Windows 11, “Cortana” (Microsoft’s virtual assistant) will not be activated as the default, giving indications that the company is not intending to continue in the dispute for virtual assistants, leaving the way open for Google, Apple and Amazon.





Expert Doesn’t See Many Advantages in Installing Windows 11 Now

(Photo: Publicity)





As the home office is here to stay, the Windows update is aimed at day-to-day practicality, as the Microsoft Teams tools are already integrated into the computer. Regarding these positive news, Leandro points out that one of the highlights is the new screen divider. “With this novelty, the user can navigate between different windows without having to change them, for the developers this was essential.”

One of the first changes that the user will notice in Windows 11 is the change in the look, as the Windows 11 search bar is centralized, with the idea of ​​becoming more didactic in navigation. “The central bar brings an idea of ​​greater fluidity and modernity to the user experience, but the advantage of this will depend on how each one uses this new configuration”, explains Leandro.





Expert Doesn’t See Many Advantages in Installing Windows 11 Now

(Photo: Publicity)





The other big change is in the “start menu”, that sidebar with the well-known alphabetical program has changed. Now at the top is the “search field”, then a field with some programs chosen by Microsoft — it is worth remembering that if they are not enough, just click on “All programs” and add others. New in this sector is the “recommendations” field, which gathers the last used applications or opened files, making it easier to continue a task where you left off.

The systems analyst believes that at some point Microsoft will make Windows 11 mandatory. “At some point, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10, forcing user migration, as happened recently with Windows 7.”

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes