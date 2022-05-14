Israeli police suppress funeral of journalist killed in West Bank









Confrontation marks funeral of journalist killed in West Bank:

The funeral of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh began with chaos on Friday, 13, when Israeli police fired stun grenades and beat the mourners with batons, after a group tried to carry the coffin on their shoulders instead of let him be carried by a hearse.

By the end of the day, the crowd around the hospital where the journalist’s body was lying had swelled. The mourners called the meeting an impressive display of national unity, prompted by the death of a journalist who was being hailed as an icon, with a face familiar across the Arab world, and the latest victim, they say, of the Israeli occupation of decades.







Clashes mark funeral of journalist killed in West Bank Photo: Ammar Awad

Abu Akleh, correspondent for the news channel Al Jazeera, was shot to death on Wednesday while covering an Israeli military strike in the West Bank.. The network and Palestinian authorities said she was shot by Israeli troops. Israel said it was caught in the crossfire. After saying Palestinian gunmen were most likely responsible, the military said on Thursday it was looking into the possibility that one of its soldiers had fired.

The funeral marked the second day of events honoring Abu Akleh, who has worked at Al Jazeera for more than two decades. A ceremony in Ramallah on Thursday drew a crowd of several thousand West Bank mourners, many of whom sobbed and rushed to touch the coffin.

‘on the shoulder’

The funeral route had been agreed between the police and Abu Akleh’s family, according to media reports, and was supposed to include transporting his body in a hearse to a Catholic church in Jerusalem’s Old City, and then a procession to the Christian cemetery where she was to be buried in a family vault.

By noon, a crowd of several hundred had formed at the entrance to St. Joseph in East Jerusalem, where Abu Akleh’s body had stayed overnight. In the minutes before the procession left the hospital, several dozen Muslim men lined up for Friday prayers, kneeling in the hospital parking lot. Behind them, two mourners held large crosses. Then the crowd gathered, Palestinian flags waving.

“God is the greatest,” some chanted in Arabic. “From Jerusalem to Jenin, God bless your soul Shireen.”

But a group of men in the crowd stopped a hearse from approaching the hospital door, saying they intended to carry the body on their shoulders. The standoff eventually led to Akleh’s brother, sitting on a man’s shoulders, begging the crowd to let the hearse pass. “For God’s sake, let’s get her in the car and end the day,” he said.

“On the shoulder, on the shoulder!” people sang and beat the hearse with sticks until it moved away. The crowd cheered as the men finally dragged the coffin over their shoulders, followed by a stretcher carrying the journalist’s blue bulletproof vest.

But Israeli police at the hospital gate refused to let the crowd pass, and within minutes, a squad advanced, dropping stun grenades and repelling the mourners with batons. People scattered amid a cascade of thrown bottles and stones. At one point, Abu Akleh’s coffin nearly fell over, but the porters managed to keep it aloft.

Israeli police said a group of Palestinians outside the hospital, whom they described as rioters, began throwing stones at officers. “Police officers were forced to act,” they added.

With police holding the post in place, the hearse departed the hospital complex under heavy Israeli guard to the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin in Jerusalem’s Old City, where the funeral ceremony took place peacefully.

Israeli security agencies said they were prepared for the possibility of clashes on Friday, especially in areas around the Old City that have seen clashes between police and Palestinian protesters in recent weeks. Officials were advised to “minimize friction” with funeral goers, according to local media reports.

This strategy appeared to come into play in the late afternoon after the church service, when thousands joined a procession carrying Abu Akleh’s coffin to the Mt. Zion. They waved Palestinian flags and shouted “Jerusalem is Arab”.

Eventually, the crowd that escorted Abu Akleh’s coffin along the Ottoman-era walls entered the cemetery, ducking between the headstones to watch his coffin arrive at the burial site.

deadlock in investigations

“I’ve known her all my life” from television, said Aya Odeh, who traveled from Nablus. “I feel like I’ve lost my mother.”

Rima Baqleh, a Jerusalem sociologist who attended the same church as Abu Akleh, said she felt compelled to come. “This is the least I can do, to attend the funeral of this iconic woman who changed the history of Palestine,” she said. “For the first time, she managed to raise the Palestinian flag for thousands of Palestinians at Jaffa Gate.”

Abu Akleh’s assassination has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the chronic tension between Israel and Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza. Two reporters who were with Abu Akleh and several other witnesses told The Washington Post that no shooting was taking place near the spot where she was killed.

Israel has been pressuring Palestinian authorities to share forensic and ballistics evidence with Israeli investigators, a request Palestinian authorities have so far rejected. International diplomats are trying to broker a joint or shared investigation, possibly including experts from a neutral third country.

A Palestinian forensic expert reported on Wednesday’s findings that the bullet that killed Abu Akleh was not fired at point-blank range, but that it has not yet been possible to determine whether it came from an Israeli weapon.

The caliber is commonly used by M-16s and other weapons used by Israeli and Palestinian fighters. Palestinian officials on Thursday refused to hand over the bullet for Israeli analysis, calling for an international investigation.

Israeli forces on Friday resumed incursions on the outskirts of Jenin, where Abu Akleh was killed, and the Palestinian Health Ministry said 13 Palestinians were wounded. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group also claimed responsibility for the death of an Israeli police officer in an exchange of fire in Jenin.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said the events in Jerusalem and Jenin could lead both sides to a serious escalation.

Abu Akleh’s death drew widespread condemnation. Video footage from the moments after she was shot showed Abu Akleh wearing a blue vest with the inscription “Press”./W.POST and REUTERS