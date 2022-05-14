It will be good luck! Rituals to use the energy of the only Friday the 13th of 2022 – 05/13/2022

Just check the calendar and find that the 13th falls on a Friday for tense thoughts to spring to mind. After all, bad luck, fear and terror are often associated with the date. But is it really necessary to be so pessimistic? No, it is not.

According to spiritualist and gypsy Kélida Marques, even before such a negative attribution appeared, Friday was already considered the Day of Venus – a planet that symbolizes female energy. The occasion is also a reminder of the importance of resting and seeking well-being on the weekend, a proposal that has been absorbed to this day.

“Before, on this date, the Day of the Goddess was always celebrated, a special opportunity to worship the Divine Feminine. In addition, it was a powerful occasion to honor and manifest death, rebirth, creation, beauty and wisdom. see Friday the 13th as a day of magic and spirituality, especially for rituals”, says the specialist.

So, nothing better than enjoying the energy that the Friday the 13th carries, exploring the magic and spirituality provided by the date. Next, Kélida teaches rituals for different purposes to be done today.

Friends, love and good luck

Anyone who wants to attract special people, such as a new love and good friends, or even have more luck in everyday life, should provide 13 white candles, 1 tablespoon of salt, some cloves and 13 grains of rice. crude.

After separating all the ingredients, you need to make a circle with the candles. Before lighting them, place the other items in the center of the wheel. With everything in place, the next step is to light one candle at a time and, while they burn, mentalize what you want very strongly. On Saturday the 14th, throw everything in the trash.

Venus help for romance

If your greatest desire is romance, better ask Venus for help today. To do this, you need to have a white sheet and colored pencils on hand. On paper, draw a heart, dividing it into several parts.

Then, separate a pencil of a different color to paint each piece, attributing to the shades the qualities sought in the new pair. For example, the red part symbolizes a love profile; the blue, honesty and so on.

This rite must be done at 1 pm, punctually. Then the paper with the design needs to be placed next to the bed and kept there for 13 days. Then, just send it out in nature, like in a public square, for example.

Shoo, physical and spiritual malaise

Friday the 13th is perfect to get rid of that heavy feeling that bothers you so much. To get rid of bad energies, it is necessary to provide: 1 green candle, 3 walnuts, 3 almonds, 3 hazelnuts in shell and a container made of ceramic.

Just put everything into the bowl and light the candle. When it finishes burning, just throw it away and bury the food in a secret place, so that no one finds out.

Bath to attract what you want

This rite also has the power of Venus, linked to female energy, thanks to the existing connection with lunar and menstrual cycles and fertility. It serves for the person to attract energies of prosperity, love, or even to feel more attractive.

It must also be performed at 1 pm on any Friday the 13th, but preparation begins in the morning. The ingredients needed are: 1 liter of milk, 2 liters of water, 13 white rose petals and 2 drops of jasmine essential oil. Boil the flower in water and turn off the heat when it boils, letting it rest for two hours. Only then is milk and essential oil added.

With the mixture ready, wait another 30 minutes and start the bath at exactly 1 pm. At the end of the traditional shower, you should throw the handled liquid from the neck down and just dry yourself with a towel. “It’s worth putting on your favorite music to make the most of this energy”, suggests Kélida.

The ritual can also be done at 8 pm, if the afternoon period is unfeasible. The petals that are left over should be placed in a potted plant at home.

female and male

In this ritual, Venus is responsible for promoting a moment of well-being, prosperity and good energies. To do so, it is necessary to gather: 1 light pink candle, 1 incense with rose fragrance, 1 blank sheet of paper without lines, pencil and relaxing music. Before starting, it is important to take a deep breath and focus on the desires for life.

At 8 pm on Friday the 13th, punctually, you must play the chosen melody and light a candle and incense. “Relax, close your eyes and imagine what you want to attract. With these energies in mind, write all your desires on paper. Then, burn the leaf on the candle and blow its ashes towards the Moon”, guides Kélida.