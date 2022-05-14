know the real benefits of this food

Calcium is a very important mineral for our body, especially for bone development, when we talk about children, and to maintain good rigidity in the bones of adults and the elderly.

Even knowing its importance, the population does not give due importance to its consumption. Research indicates that on average 40% of the population (general among young people and adults) have calcium deficiency.

A survey by the Spanish Federation of Nutrition (FESNAD) showed this deficiency and launched the campaign: “One Yogurt a Day”.

Yogurt stands out among dairy products, according to experts, it meets the levels of daily calcium consumption very well.

According to FESNAD, daily consumption should be between 2 and 4 servings, depending on the age group. For teenagers, pregnant, lactating or menopausal women, the appropriate consumption would be around 3 to 4 servings; in elderly people the amount would be 2 to 4 servings and in adults and school age children the recommended amount is 2 to 4 servings.

It is important to know that one serving is equivalent to 1 cup of 200 ml, or 2 small jars of yogurt, or 180 grams of kefir, or 125 grams of fresh cheese.

Reasons that make yogurt a good source of calcium

Yogurt is a probiotic food: because it contains live bacteria that are good for the intestinal microbiota, in addition to improving the digestive system, it is rich in nutrients that are important for health.

It is an important source of calcium and phosphorus: it prevents osteoporosis problems and helps in faster healing of fractures. It is important to support memory: its B vitamins improve cognition and strengthen the health of the mind.

Helps to strengthen the body’s defenses: yogurt contains calcium, selenium and zinc, elements that strengthen the immune system and reduce the risk of diseases such as flu and colds.

They help in the treatment of antibiotics: the consumption of fermented dairy products, such as yogurt, helps to prevent diarrhea during and after antibiotic treatment.